TSK vs MINY Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Major League Cricket Match - July 28th, 2023

Texas Super Kings and MI New York will take on each other in Qualifier 2 of the ongoing Major League Cricket 2023 on July 28. Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas will host the much-anticipated contest between the star-studded teams.

Texas Super Kings are coming off a loss to Seattle Orcas in the Qualifier 1 whereas MI New York has won the Eliminator against Washington Freedom. Here we are looking at the 3 players who could be good picks as captain or vice-captain for the TSK vs MINY Dream11 prediction.

#3 Devon Conway (TSK) - 9 Credits

Devon Conway looked brilliant in the opening match of the season against Los Angeles Knight Riders where he scored 55 off 37 at the top. He had a memorable Indian Premier League 2023 as well with 672 runs for Chennai Super Kings. He has 183 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 130.71.

#2 Nicholas Pooran (MINY) - 9 Credits

Nicholas Pooran led MI New York to a victory by 16 runs in the last game. He is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 228 runs in six appearances at a strike rate of 145.22.

Pooran's best knock in the tournament, was when he scored an unbeaten 62 off 33 deliveries. Hence, Nicholas Pooran is one of the suitable picks as captain or vice-captain for TSK vs MINY Dream11 prediction.

#1 Trent Boult (MINY) - 9 Credits

Trent Boult has been outstanding in the ongoing MLC 2023 so far. He is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament at present with 15 wickets in six matches at an average of 11.33.

Boult is coming off his second four-wicket haul of the league, while conceding 20 runs in his four overs. No wonder, the veteran will be a good pick as captain or vice-captain for TSK vs MINY Dream11 prediction.

