Texas Super Kings vs MI New York - Dream11 Prediction - Major League Cricket 2023

The Texas Super Kings (TSK) will take on the MI New York (MINY) in the seventh match of the Major League Cricket 2023 at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas on Tuesday, July 18. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TSK vs MINY Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

It's been an up-and-down start for both sides. Both the Texas Super Kings and the MI New York have won one and lost the other to start the tournament.

The Texas Super Kings posted 181 runs on the board, which was enough to beat the Los Angeles Knight Riders by 69 runs. But they suffered a six-run loss to the Washington Freedom as they fell short while chasing 164.

Meanwhile, the MI New York lost a high-scoring encounter against the San Francisco Unicorns as they could not chase down 216 runs. However, while defending 156, they bowled out the Los Angeles Knight Riders for a mere 50.

TSK vs MINY, Match Details

The seventh match of the Major League Cricket 2023 between the Texas Super Kings and the MI New York will be played on July 18, 2023, at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. The game is set to take place at 6.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TSK vs MINY

Date & Time: July 18, 2023, 6. PM IST

Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas

Pitch Report

The track at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas has been a very good one to bat on and teams have consistently posted high scores. Five out of the six games at this venue have been won by the teams batting first.

TSK vs MINY Probable Playing 11 today

Texas Super Kings Team News

No major injury concerns.

Texas Super Kings Probable Playing XI: Devon Conway (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Lahiru Milantha, David Miller, Milind Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Calvin Savage, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammad Mohsin, and Rusty Theron.

MI New York Team News

No major injury concerns.

MI New York Probable Playing XI: Dewald Brevis, Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Tim David, Hammad Azam, Shayan Jahangir, Ehsan Adil, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, and Nosthush Kenjige.

Today’s TSK vs MINY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Devon Conway (2 matches, 55 runs)

Devon Conway struck a fine half-century in TSK’s first game and starred in their win. He has a strike rate of 144.73 in this competition so far.

Top Batter Pick

Tim David (2 matches, 101 runs)

Tim David is in fabulous touch with the bat. The 27-year-old Australian has racked up 101 runs in two outings and he has a strike rate of 206.12 in this league.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mohammad Mohsin (2 matches, 5 wickets)

Mohammad Mohsin has bowled magnificently in this Major League Cricket. The 27-year-old leg-spinner has picked up five wickets and boasts an economy of 5.14.

Top Bowler Pick

Trent Boult (2 matches, 4 wickets)

Trent Boult is in top bowling form. The New Zealand fast bowler has scalped four wickets in two encounters and has an economy rate of 7.02. He has a bowling strike rate of 10.2.

TSK vs MINY match captain and vice-captain choices

Dwayne Bravo (2 matches, 92 runs, 2 wickets)

Dwayne Bravo has made significant all-round contributions in the first two games. The veteran seam-bowling all-rounder has amassed 92 runs at a strike rate of 204.44. With the ball, he has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 6.33.

Kieron Pollard (2 matches, 53 runs, 2 wickets)

Kieron Pollard has been quite effective with both bat and ball. The MINY skipper has scored 53 runs at a strike rate of 147.22. He has chipped in with a couple of wickets at an economy of 6.80.

5 Must-picks with player stats for TSK vs MINY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Dwayne Bravo 92 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches Kieron Pollard 53 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches Tim David 101 runs in 2 matches Mohammad Mohsin 5 wickets in 2 matches Trent Boult 4 wickets in 2 matches

TSK vs MINY match expert tips

Both teams have some experienced all-rounders and quality top-order batters in their ranks and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Devon Conway, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, and Dwayne Bravo will be the ones to watch out for.

TSK vs MINY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Texas Super Kings vs MI New York - Major League Cricket 2023.

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Kieron Pollard, David Miller, Tim David

All-rounders: Mohammad Mohsin, Dwayne Bravo

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee

TSK vs MINY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Texas Super Kings vs MI New York - Major League Cricket 2023.

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Kieron Pollard, David Miller, Tim David, Dewald Brevis

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Mohammad Mohsin

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Nosthush Kenjige