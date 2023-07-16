Texas Super Kings (TSK) and Washington Freedom (WAF) face off in the fifth game of the Major League Cricket at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas on Monday (July 17).

The Super Kings are bossing the points table after a resounding 69-run win over Los Angeles Knight Riders in the first game of the inaugural MLC season. Conway and Miller delivered impressive scores of 50-plus, while Peshawar-born leg-spinner Mohammad Mohsin took a four-fer to give Texas a NRR of +3.450.

Meanwhile, Washington couldn't perform well in their season opener over Seattle Orcas, despite having many T20 stars. Players like Matthew Short, Glenn Phillips, Henriques, Anrich Nortje failed to make an impact.

On that note, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain in the TSK vs WAF Dream11 fantasy team:

#3 Glenn Phillips (WAF) - 8 Credits

New Zealand vs India - 1st T20

Glenn Phillips, batting at No. 4 for Washing Freedom, couldn’t make a significant impact in the season opener, scoring only 20 runs with three fours and one maximum.

However, considering his good form in the IPL and reputation as a hard-hitting all-rounder, Phillips is expected to unleash fireworks against Super Kings. Phillips is one of our top choices to lead your team in the TSK vs WAF Dream11 game.

#2 Devon Conway (TSK) - 8.5 Credits

IPL 2023: Qualifier 1 - Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Devon Conway continues to shine as a superstar for the Super Kings franchise. He continued from where he left off in the IPL 2023 season.

Conway played a match-winning 55-run knock off 37 deliveries, including seven fours and one six in the first game against Knight Riders. The dynamic Kiwi batter is another strong captain in your TSK vs WAF Dream11 game.

#1 Faf du Plessis (TSK) - 9 Credits

Welsh Fire Men vs Northern Superchargers Men- The Hundred

Faf du Plessis ended the IPL 2023 season as the second leading run-scorer, accumulating 730 runs at a brilliant strike rate of 153.68. The success of the Texas Super Kings in this tournament largely depends on Du Plessis’ form.

Although he bagged a golden duck in the opener, Du Plessis has shown his ability to bounce back strongly. Undoubtedly, the Super Kings captain is the favourite choice to lead your TSK vs WAF Dream11 game.

