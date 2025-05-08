TT-W vs GY-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for CWI T20 Blaze 2025, Match 12

The 12th T20I match of the CWI T20 Blaze 2025 will see Trinidad & Tobago Women (TT-W) squaring off against Guyana Women (GY-W). The Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown will host the match on Thursday, May 8. Here's all you need to know about the TT-W vs GY-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ad

Trinidad & Tobago Women have won two of their last three matches. They lost their last match to Windward Islands Women by three wickets. Guyana Women, on the other hand, have won all of their last three matches. They won their last match against Barbados Women by four wickets.

These two teams have played two matches. Guyana Women have won both head-to-head matches.

TT-W vs GY-W Match Details

The 12th T20I match of the CWI T20 Blaze 2025 will be played on May 8 at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown. The game is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

TT-W vs GY-W, 12th T20I match

Date and Time: 8th May 2025, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown

Pitch Report

The pitch at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown is a neutral one. Fans can expect a good scoring fixture with both spinners and pacers getting a lot of wickets. The last match played here was between Barbados Women and Jamaica Women, where a total of 236 runs were scored at a loss of 9 wickets.

Ad

TT-W vs GY-W Form Guide

TT-W - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

GY-W - Won 3 of their last 3 matches

TT-W vs GY-W Probable Playing XI

TT-W Playing XI

No injury updates

R Vincent, D Joseph, B Cooper, S Ramnath, S Sawh (wk), A Mohammed, L Kirby, A Ramtahal, S Samaroo, S Soogrim, K Alexander

GY-W Playing XI

No injury updates

K Mentor, S Gajnabi, R Grimmond, S Campbelle (wk), A Munisar, M Mangru, C Fraser, P Millington, T Marks, C Retemiah, S Grimmond

Ad

TT-W vs GY-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Campbelle

S Campbelle is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. She has smashed 34 runs in the last three matches. S Sawh is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

B Cooper

R Grimmond and B Cooper are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. R Grimmond will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She has smashed 71 runs in the last three matches. K Mentore is another good batter pick for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

A Mohammed

A Mohammed and A Munisar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. A Mohammed will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She has taken five wickets and smashed 33 runs in the last three matches. S Connell is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

S Soogrim

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Soogrim and N Latchman. Both players can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. S Soogrim will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has taken nine wickets and smashed six runs in the last three matches. S Grimmond is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

TT-W vs GY-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Mohammed

A Mohammed was in top-notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the middle order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has taken five wickets and smashed 33 runs in the last three matches.

S Soogrim

S Soogrim is one of the most crucial picks from the Trinidad & Tobago Women squad as she will complete her quota of overs. She is expected to trouble Guyana Women batters and is in top-notch form. She has taken nine wickets and smashed six runs in the last three matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for TT-W vs GY-W, 12th T20I match

A Munisar

S Soogrim

A Mohammed

S Grimmond

S Gajnabi

Trinidad & Tobago Women vs Guyana Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Trinidad & Tobago Women vs Guyana Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Campbelle

Ad

Batters: R Grimmond, B Cooper, K Mentore

All-rounders: A Munisar, S Samaroo, S Gajnabi, A Mohammed

Bowlers: S Soogrim, S Grimmond, N Latchman

Trinidad & Tobago Women vs Guyana Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Sawh

Ad

Batters: R Grimmond

All-rounders: A Munisar, S Samaroo, S Gajnabi, A Mohammed

Bowlers: S Soogrim, S Grimmond, N Latchman, C Fraser, S Ramnath

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️