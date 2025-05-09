TT-W vs LWI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for CWI T20 Blaze 2025, Match 13

The 13th T20I match of the CWI T20 Blaze 2025 will see Trinidad & Tobago Women (TT-W) square off against Leeward Islands Women (LWI-W) at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on Friday, May 9. Ahead of this match, here's all you need to know about the TT-W vs LWI-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Trinidad & Tobago Women have won two of their last four matches. They lost their last match to Guyana Women by eight wickets. Leeward Islands Women, too, have won two of their last four matches. They lost their last match to Windward Islands Women by 53 runs.

These two teams have faced off on two occasions, with Trinidad & Tobago Women havjng won both the matches.

TT-W vs LWI-W Match Details

The 13th T20I match of the CWI T20 Blaze 2025 will be played on May 9, at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown. The game is set to start at 7.30pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TT-W vs LWI-W, 13th T20I match

Date and Time: 9th May 2025, 7.30pm IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown

Pitch Report

The pitch at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown is a balanced one. Fans can expect to see batters, spinners and pacers all get some help from the surface. The last match played here was between Trinidad & Tobago Women and Guyana Women, where a total of 72 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

TT-W vs LWI-W Form Guide

TT-W - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

LWI-W - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

TT-W vs LWI-W Probable Playing XI

TT-W Playing XI

No injury updates

R Vincent, D Joseph, B Cooper, S Ramnath, S Sawh (wk), A Mohammed, L Kirby, A Ramtahal, S Samaroo, S Soogrim, K Alexander.

LWI-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Q Joseph, S Hector, M Clarke, J Claxton, R Boyce (wk), D Saxena, A Edwards, D Maynard, K Anthony, T Martin, R Liburd.

TT-W vs LWI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Sawh

S Sawh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. She has smashed 28 runs in the last four matches. R Boyce is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

Q Joseph

Q Joseph and B Cooper are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Q Joseph will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She has smashed 119 runs in the last four matches. K Anthony is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

S Hector

A Mohammed and S Hector are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. S Hector will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She has taken five wickets and smashed 54 runs in the last four matches. S Samaroo is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

S Soogrim

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Soogrim and D Maynard. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. S Soogrim will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has taken 10 wickets and smashed 6 runs in the last four matches. S Ramnath is another good bowler for today's match.

TT-W vs LWI-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Mohammed

A Mohammed was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the middle order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has taken six wickets and smashed 33 runs in the last four matches.

S Soogrim

S Soogrim is one of the most crucial picks from the Trinidad & Tobago Women squad as she will complete her quota of overs. She is expected to trouble Leeward Islands Women batters and is in top-notch form. She has taken 10 wickets and smashed six runs in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for TT-W vs LWI-W, 13th T20I match

S Soogrim

A Mohammed

Q Joseph

S Hector

A Edwards

Trinidad & Tobago Women vs Leeward Islands Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Trinidad & Tobago Women vs Leeward Islands Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Sawh

Batters: Q Joseph, B Cooper

All-rounders: S Samaroo, S Hector, A Edwards, A Mohammed

Bowlers: S Soogrim, S Ramnath, R Liburd, D Maynard

Trinidad & Tobago Women vs Leeward Islands Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Boyce

Batters: Q Joseph

All-rounders: S Samaroo, S Hector, A Edwards, A Mohammed, L Kirby

Bowlers: S Soogrim, S Ramnath, R Liburd, D Maynard

