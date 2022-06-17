TT-W vs LWI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Super50 Cup, Match 2

Trinidad & Tobago Women (TT-W) will take on the Leeward Islands Women (LWI-W) in the second match of the Women's Super50 Cup at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Friday.

Trinidad and Tobago Women had a successful T20 Blaze tournament, winning three of their five games and finishing third in the points table. Anisa Mohammed and Britney Cooper, the experienced duo, led the way and served them well with their spectacular performances.

Leeward Islands Women, on the other hand, did not win a single match in the T20 Blaze tournament and finished last in the points table. They will look to forget their previous results and start this season on a high note.

TT-W vs LWI-W Probable Playing 11 Today

TT-W XI

Reniece Boyce (wk), Britney Cooper, Lee Kirby, Rachel Vincent, Steffie Soogrim, Djenaba Joseph, Anisa Mohammed (c), Karishma Ramharack, Caneisha Isaac, Kirvyina Alexander, Anna Marie

LWI-W XI

Tynetta Mckoy, Davanna Claxton, Jenisen Richards, Melicia Clarke, Arsheena Freeman, Saneldo Willett, Terez Parker (wk), Tiffany Thorpe, Rozel Liburd, Amanda Edwards, Shawnisha Hector (c).

Match Details

TT-W vs LWI-W, Women's Super50 Cup, Match 2

Date and Time: June 17, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Providence Stadium usually offers more help to batters than bowlers, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Spinners will likely come into the game in the second innings, and the wicket might slow down as the game progresses. Anything above 100 runs could be a par score.

Today’s TT-W vs LWI-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Reniece Boyce: Boyce is a talented wicketkeeper-batter, but she struggled in the previous T20 tournament, scoring only 37 runs in four games. She is expected to make a comeback in the upcoming games.

Batters

Britney Cooper: She was effective with the bat in the previous T20 tournament, scoring 80 runs at an average of 24.67 in four games. Given her batting order and ability to bat deep, she is a must-have for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Melicia Clarke: She struggled with both the bat and the ball in her previous three T20 Blaze games, failing to score a single double-digit run while picking up one wicket. Given her skill-set, she is expected to return to form with the format changed to 50 overs.

Bowlers

Anisa Mohammed: Anisa Mohammed is a talented off-break bowler who is a regular member of the West Indies national team. She had a fantastic time with the bat and the ball in the T20 Blaze tournament, scoring 61 runs and taking six wickets in five games. She could be a multiplier pick for your fantasy team in upcoming games.

Rozel Liburd: She has performed well with the ball in the T20 Blaze tournament. She could be a valuable asset to your fantasy team in this game, picking up five wickets in five games while also contributing valuable runs with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in TT-W vs LWI-W Dream11 prediction team

Amanda Edwards (LWI-W)

Kirvyina Alexander (TT-W)

Tiffany Thorpe (LWI-W)

Qiana Joseph (TT-W)

Karishma Ramharack (LWI-W)

Key stats for TT-W vs LWI-W Dream11 prediction team

Shawnisha Hector - 28 runs and one wicket in four T20 Blaze games.

Karishma Ramharack - 10 runs and six wickets in four T20 Blaze games.

Steffie Soogrim - Eight runs and three wickets in four T20 Blaze games.

TT-W vs LWI-W Dream11 Prediction (Women's Super50 Cup)

TT-W vs LWI-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Reniece Boyce, Britney Cooper, Lee Kirby, Tynetta Mckoy, Melicia Clarke, Arsheena Freeman, Steffie Soogrim, Anisa Mohammed, Karishma Ramharack, Rozel Liburd, Amanda Edwards

Captain: Melicia Clarke. Vice-Captain: Britney Cooper

TT-W vs LWI-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Reniece Boyce, Britney Cooper, Lee Kirby, Rachel Vincent, Tynetta Mckoy, Melicia Clarke, Arsheena Freeman, Steffie Soogrim, Anisa Mohammed, Karishma Ramharack, Rozel Liburd.

Captain: Arsheena Freeman. Vice-Captain: Anisa Mohammed

