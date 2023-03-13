TTC vs BCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club Championship, Match 8

The 8th match of the Assam Premier Club Championship will see Tinsukia Town Club (TTC) squaring off against Bud CC (BCC) at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar on Monday (March 13).

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TTC vs BCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Tinsukia Town Club have won one of their last two matches. Bud CC, on the other hand, have won both of their last two matches. Tinsukia Town Club will give it their all to win the match, but Bud CC is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TTC vs BCC Match Details

The 8th match of the Assam Premier Club Championship will be played on March 13 at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar. The game is set to take place at 12:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TTC vs BCC, Match 8

Date and Time: March 13, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium, Silchar

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Radical Club and Tengapara CC, where a total of 280 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

TTC vs BCC Form Guide

TTC - W L

BCC - W W

TTC vs BCC Probable Playing XI

TTC Playing XI

No injury updates

Ayush Agarwal (wk), Shivam Mittal, Affan Ahmed, Nihar Narah, Ansh Kumar Shah, Abhilash Gogoi, Uttam Patauri, Aditya Gupta, Kalyan Gogoi, Pracheer Changmai, Shubham Kumar Gupta

BCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Bikash Kumar Das (wk), Rishav Das, Sanjay Singh, Sundeep Rabha, Diwiz Pathak, Swarupam Purkayastha, Parvez Aziz, Riyan Parag, Darshan Rajbongshi, Pushparaj Sharma, Rohit Singh-lll

TTC vs BCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Agarwal

A Agarwal is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. B Das is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Malakar

D Pathak and A Malakar are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. N Narah played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Ali

A Xonar and J Ali are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Purkayastha is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

D Rajbongshi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Chakraborty and D Rajbongshi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Kumar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TTC vs BCC match captain and vice-captain choices

D Rajbongshi

D Rajbongshi will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has taken four wickets in the last two matches.

A Malakar

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Malakar the captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has made four runs and taken three wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for TTC vs BCC, Match 8

A Agarwal

A Malakar

D Rajbongshi

A Chakraborty

J Ali

Tinsukia Town Club vs Bud CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Tinsukia Town Club vs Bud CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Das, E Roy, A Agarwal

Batters: D Pathak, A Malakar

All-rounders: J Ali, A Xonar, S Purkayastha

Bowlers: S Kumar, A Chakraborty, D Rajbongshi

Tinsukia Town Club vs Bud CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Das, A Agarwal

Batters: D Pathak, A Malakar, N Narah

All-rounders: J Ali, A Xonar

Bowlers: S Kumar, A Chakraborty, D Rajbongshi, R Singh

Poll : 0 votes