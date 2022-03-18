TTC vs CTC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 Match 22

Tinsukia Town Club (TTC) will take on City Cricket Club (CTC) in match number 22 of the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Friday.

Tinsukia Town Club started their campaign with a big win against Tengapara CC but lost to BDMTCC by seven runs. They are third in the points table. Meanwhile, City Cricket Club have recorded a couple of thumping wins and are atop the Group B points table.

TTC vs CTC Probable Playing XIs

Tinsukia Town Club

Ayush Agarwal (wk), Likhil Sharma, Shivam Mittal, Nihar Narah, Riazuddin Ali, Aman Chetry, Akash Chetri, Kalyan Gogoi, Abhilash Gogoi (c), Amit Sinha, Pracheer Changmai.

City Cricket Club

Romario Sharma (c), Hrishikesh Tamuli (wk), Angshuman Katoni, Rahul Hazarika, Rohan Hazarika, Tej, Sibsankar Roy, Dhritish Rahang, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Hirok Jyoti Choudhury, Om Prakash Mahanta.

Match Details

Match: TTC vs CTC.

Date & Time: March 18, 2022; 9 AM IST.

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati has been a good one. Batters have fared decently, and teams have got good totals. Meanwhile, there has been something in it for bowlers as well.

Today’s TTC vs CTC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Hrishikesh Tamuli has performed well, garnering 63 runs in two innings. Moreover, he is yet to be dismissed in the tournament.

Batters

Shivam Mittal has been in top form with the bat, scoring 79 runs at a strike rate of 112.86.

All-rounders

Abhilash Gogoi has bowled well, taking four wickets at an economy rate of 5.83.

Bowlers

Hirok Jyoti Choudhury is in stellar form with the ball. He has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 2.76.

Five best players to pick in TTC vs CTC Dream11 Prediction Team

Hirok Jyoti Choudhury (CTC): 193 points.

Abhilash Gogoi (TTC): 173 points,

Abhijot Singh Sidhu (CTC): 156 points,

Aman Chetry (TTC): 151 points.

Sibsankar Roy (CTC): 142 points.

Key stats for TTC vs CTC Dream11 Prediction Team

Hirok Jyoti Choudhury: 5 wickets.

Sibsankar Roy: 16 runs and 3 wickets.

Abhilash Gogoi: 4 wickets.

Aman Chetry: 21 runs and 4 wickets.

TTC vs CTC Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Tinsukia Town Club vs City Cricket Club - Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hrishikesh Tamuli, Rahul Hazarika, Shivam Mittal, Nihar Narah, Sibsankar Roy, Abhilash Gogoi, Akash Chetri, Aman Chetry, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Hirok Jyoti Choudhury, Amit Sinha.

Captain: Sibsankar Roy. Vice-captain: Abhilash Gogoi.

Dream11 Team for Tinsukia Town Club vs City Cricket Club - Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hrishikesh Tamuli, Rahul Hazarika, Shivam Mittal, Nihar Narah, Tej, Sibsankar Roy, Abhilash Gogoi, Aman Chetry, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Hirok Jyoti Choudhury, Amit Sinha.

Captain: Hirok Jyoti Choudhury. Vice-captain: Aman Chetry.

Edited by Bhargav