TTC vs ICL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club Championship 2022, Match 30

Tinsukia Town Club (TTC) will take on India Club (ICL) in the 30th match of the Assam Premier Club Championship 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Tinsukia Town Club’s fate is not in their hands anymore. Not only do they need a massive win today in order to have any hopes of making it to the playoffs, they will be rooting for City Cricket Club to beat BDMTCC. Tinsukia have won and lost two matches apiece and are third with four points. India Club, on the other hand, are already out of the semi-final race. They are fifth in Group B with just two points to their name, having won only one of their four matches so far. They’d want to end the campaign on a winning note.

TTC vs ICL Probable Playing 11 Today

TTC XI

Nihar Narah, Shivam Mittal, Amit Sinha, Ayush Agarwal (wk), Kalyan Gogoi, Abhilash Gogoi (c), Aman Chetry, Akash Chetri, Riazuddin Ali, Pracheer Changmai, Likhil Sharma

ICL XI

Samik Das, Pradip Sarkar, Prashant Kumar, Sunzow Brahma, Parvej Musaraf, Subhajit Paul, Raihan Jomeel Mazumder (c), Govinda Rajbangshi (wk), Rudrajeet Deka, Shekhar Jyoti Barman, Parikshit Banik

Match Details

TTC vs ICL, Assam Premier Club Championship 2022, Match 30

Date and Time: 22nd March, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The track at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is generally a balanced one. While the batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers have to maintain tight lines and lengths to stop the leakage of runs and pick up wickets.

Today’s TTC vs ICL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Agarwal will be a fine wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. He will be eager to play a big knock after a couple of average outings.

Batters

P Sarkar has the ability to be destructive at the top of the order. He has scored 36 runs and scalped five wickets in the Assam Premier Club Championship 2022 so far.

N Narah has amassed 114 runs in four matches at an average of 28.5.

All-rounders

A Gogoi has picked up 12 wickets and could prove to be a fine captaincy choice for your Dream11 fantasy team.

S Das has scored 50 runs and taken five wickets in the Assam Premier Club Championship 2022 thus far.

Bowler

A Sinha has scored 97 runs while also picking up five wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in TTC vs ICL Dream11 prediction team

A Gogoi (TTC) – 339 points

A Sinha (TTC) – 331 points

P Sarkar (ICL) – 242 points

S Das (ICL) – 230 points

A Chetri (TTC) – 214 points

Important stats for TTC vs ICL Dream11 prediction team

A Gogoi: 11 runs and 12 wickets

A Sinha: 97 runs and 5 wickets

P Sarkar: 35 runs and 5 wickets

S Das: 50 runs

A Chetri: 33 runs and 4 wickets

TTC vs ICL Dream11 Prediction Today (Assam Premier Club Championship 2022)

TTC vs ICL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Agarwal, P Sarkar, N Narah, S Brahma, A Gogoi, S Das, A Chetri, P Musaraf, A Sinha, S Jyoti Barman, P Changmai.

Captain: A Gogoi. Vice-captain: A Sinha.

TTC vs ICL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Agarwal, P Sarkar, N Narah, S Brahma, A Gogoi, S Mittal, S Das, A Chetri, A Sinha, S Jyoti Barman, P Changmai.

Captain: S Das. Vice-captain: P Sarkar.

