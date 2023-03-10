TTC vs RCL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club Championship, Match 1

The 1st match of the Assam Premier Club Championship will see Tinsukia Town Club (TTC) squaring off against Radical Club (RCL) at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar on Friday, March 10. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TTC vs RCL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament. Tinsukia Town Club have various in-form players who can help them win the championship.

Radical Club will give it their all to win the match, but Tinsukia Town Club are expected to get off to a positive start.

TTC vs RCL Match Details

The 1st match of the Assam Premier Club Championship will be played on March 10 at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar. The game is set to take place at 8:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TTC vs RCL, Match 1

Date and Time: 10th March 2023, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium, Silchar

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

TTC vs RCL Form Guide

TTC - Will be playing their first match

RCL - Will be playing their first match

TTC vs RCL Probable Playing XI

TTC Playing XI

No injury updates

A Agarwal (wk), A Ahmed, S Mittal, N Narah, A Patel, A Xonar, A Gogoi, U Patauri, A Chakraborty, S Kumar, K Gogoi

RCL Playing XI

No injury updates

A Singha (wk), B Chamua, A Sinha, P Dutta, P Bora, R Alom, D Goswani, D Baruah, C Sarma, M Dutta, A Deka

TTC vs RCL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Agarwal

A Agarwal is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Singha is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Mittal

S Mittal and A Ahmed are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Sinha played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Gogoi

D Goswami and A Gogoi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Alom is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

C Sarma

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Dutta and C Sarma. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. K Gogoi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TTC vs RCL match captain and vice-captain choices

A Gogoi

A Gogoi will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

A Ahmed

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Ahmed as he will bat in the middle order and also bowl a few overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for TTC vs RCL, Match 1

A Gogoi

A Ahmed

A Sinha

D Goswami

C Sarma

Tinsukia Town Club vs Radical Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Tinsukia Town Club vs Radical Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Agarwal, A Singha

Batters: A Ahmed, S Mittal

All-rounders: R Alom, D Goswami, D Goswami, A Xonar

Bowlers: C Sarma, M Dutta, K Gogoi

Tinsukia Town Club vs Radical Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Agarwal

Batters: A Ahmed, S Mittal, A Sinha

All-rounders: R Alom, D Goswami, D Goswami, A Xonar

Bowlers: C Sarma, M Dutta, K Gogoi

Poll : 0 votes