TTC vs TCS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club Championship, Match 4

The fourth match of the Assam Premier Club Championship will see Tinsukia Town Club (TTC) squaring off against Town Club Silchar (TCS) at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar on Saturday, March 11. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TTC vs TCS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Tinsukia Town Club won their last match against Radical Club by three runs. Town Club Silchar won their last match against Nirvana SA by three wickets.

Town Club Silchar will give it their all to win the match, but the Tinsukia Town Club are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TTC vs TCS Match Details

The fourth match of the Assam Premier Club Championship will be played on March 11 at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar. The game is set to take place at 12:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TTC vs TCS, Match 4

Date and Time: March 11, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium, Silchar

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Nirvana SA and Town Club Silchar, where a total of 167 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

TTC vs TCS Form Guide

TTC - W

TCS - W

TTC vs TCS Probable Playing XI

TTC Playing XI

No injury updates

Ayush Agarwal (wk), Likhil Sharma, Affan Ahmed, Ansh Kumar Shah, Nihar Narah, Shivam Mittal, Abhilash Gogoi, Aditya Gupta, Arun Xonar, Vishal Dubey, Abir Chakraborty, Pracheer Changmai, Rintu Kalita, Shubham Gupta

TCS Playing XI

No injury updates

Nabajeet Ghosh (wk), Abhishek Deb, Amit Baishya, Ram Chandra Das, Samir Sinha, Akash Chetry, Aman Chetry, Biki Roy, Harsh Kumar, Samair Sarma, Sambhu Roy

TTC vs TCS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Agarwal

A Agarwal is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. N Ghosh is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Narah

N Narah and A Deb are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Das played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Gogoi

H Kumar and A Gogoi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Xonar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Roy

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Chakraborty and S Roy. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Sarma is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TTC vs TCS match captain and vice-captain choices

H Kumar

H Kumar will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He smashed 4 runs and took three wickets in the last match.

S Roy

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Roy as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He took four wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for TTC vs TCS, Match 4

S Roy

H Kumar

A Gogoi

A Agarwal

A Chakraborty

Tinsukia Town Club vs Town Club Silchar Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Tinsukia Town Club vs Town Club Silchar Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Agarwal

Batters: A Deb, N Narah,

All-rounders: H Kumar, A Gogoi, A Xonar, A Chetry, A Chetri

Bowlers: A Chakraborty, S Roy, S Sarma

Tinsukia Town Club vs Town Club Silchar Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Agarwal

Batters: N Narah

All-rounders: H Kumar, A Gogoi, A Xonar, A Chetry

Bowlers: A Chakraborty, S Roy, S Sarma, S Kumar, P Changmai

