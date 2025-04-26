TTL vs BBP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies T20 Breakout League 2025, Match 2

The second match of the West Indies T20 Breakout League 2025 will see Trinidad & Tobago Legends (TTL) squaring off against Barbados Pelicans (BBP) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Saturday, April 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TTL vs BBP Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

This is the inaugural season of the West Indies T20 Breakout League. Both the teams will try to start their season with a win. Trinidad & Tobago Legends have a strong middle order, including a lot of top quality all-rounders. Barbados Pelicans, too, have a good balance of bowlers, all-rounders, and batters.

The two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

TTL vs BBP Match Details

The second match of the West Indies T20 Breakout League 2025 will be played on April 26 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. The game is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TTL vs BBP, 2nd Match

Date and Time: 26th April, 2025, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba

Pitch Report

The pitch at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a high scoring match.

TTL vs BBP Form Guide

TTL - Will be playing their first match

BBP - Will be playing their first match

TTL vs BBP Probable Playing XI

TTL Playing XI

No injury updates

J Da Silva (wk), A Jangoo, J Goolie, C Thurton, K Pooran, M Govia, N Bidaisee, J Layne, J James, M Clarke, S Lewis

BBP Playing XI

No injury updates

L Boucher (wk), K Wickham, K Alleyne, S Parris, S Brathwaite, N Young, J Bishop, A Alexandre, N Sealy, J Sinclair, R Simmonds

TTL vs BBP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Da Silva

J Da Silva is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. A Jangoo is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

J Goolie

K Wickham and J Goolie are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. J Goolie is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. S Parris is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

N Young

N Young and J Bishop are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. N Young will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. M Govia is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

J James

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Sinclair and J James. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. J James will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. M Clarke is another good bowler pick for today's match.

TTL vs BBP match captain and vice-captain choices

N Young

N Young is one of the most crucial picks from Barbados Pelicans as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match.

J Bishop

J Bishop is another crucial pick from the Barbados Pelicans squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for TTL vs BBP, 2nd Match

J Goolie

J Bishop

N Young

M Govia

K Wickham

Trinidad & Tobago Legends vs Barbados Pelicans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Trinidad & Tobago Legends vs Barbados Pelicans Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Jangoo, J Da Silva

Batters: J Goolie, K Wickham, S Parris

All-rounders: J Bishop, N Young, M Govia, N Bidaisee

Bowlers: J James, J Sinclair

Trinidad & Tobago Legends vs Barbados Pelicans Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Jangoo, J Da Silva

Batters: J Goolie, K Wickham

All-rounders: J Bishop, N Young, M Govia, N Bidaisee, A Alexandre

Bowlers: J James, M Clarke

