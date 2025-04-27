TTL vs GRR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies T20 Breakout League 2025, Match 4

The 4th match of the West Indies T20 Breakout League 2025 will see Trinidad & Tobago Legends (TTL) squaring off against Guyana Rainforest Rangers (GRR) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Sunday, April 27. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TTL vs GRR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

This is the inaugural season of the West Indies T20 Breakout League. Guyana Rainforest Rangers lost their first match to Windward Islands Infernos by 25 runs. Meanwhile, Trinidad & Tobago Legends, won their first match against Barbados Pelicans by 64 runs.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

TTL vs GRR Match Details

The 4th match of the West Indies T20 Breakout League 2025 will be played on April 27 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. The game is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TTL vs GRR, 4th Match

Date and Time: 27th April 2025, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba

Pitch Report

The pitch at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match.

The last match played at this venue was between Trinidad & Tobago Legends and Barbados Pelicans, where a total of 266 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

TTL vs GRR Form Guide

TTL - W

GRR - L

TTL vs GRR Probable Playing XI

TTL Playing XI

No injury updates

J Da Silva (wk), A Jangoo, J Goolie, C Thurton, K Pooran, M Govia, N Bidaisee, J Layne, J James, M Clarke, S Lewis

GRR Playing XI

No injury updates

R Clarke (wk), A Sukhwa (wk), K Savory, K Anderson, Q Sampson, K Sinclair, A Nedd, R Latiff, N Smith, J Blades, R Alimohamed

TTL vs GRR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Da Silva

J Da Silva is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. A Jangoo is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match. He scored 32 runs in the last match.

Batters

J Goolie

K Anderson and J Goolie are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. K Anderson is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He garnered 58 runs in the last match. K Pooran is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

N Bidaisee

N Bidaisee and K Sinclair are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. N Bidaisee will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He scored 24 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match. M Govia is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

J James

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Nedd and J James. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. J James will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He hit 39 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match. N Smith is another good bowler for today's match.

TTL vs GRR match captain and vice-captain choices

N Bidaisee

N Bidaisee is one of the most crucial picks from Trinidad & Tobago Legends as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He scored 24 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match.

M Govia

M Govia is another crucial pick from the Trinidad & Tobago Legends squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He scored 7 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for TTL vs GRR, 4th Match

M Govia

K Anderson

N Bidaisee

J James

J Goolie

Trinidad & Tobago Legends vs Guyana Rainforest Rangers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Trinidad & Tobago Legends vs Guyana Rainforest Rangers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Jangoo, J Da Silva

Batters: J Goolie, K Anderson, K Pooran

All-rounders: M Govia, N Bidaisee, R Alimohamed, K Sinclair

Bowlers: J James, A Nedd

Trinidad & Tobago Legends vs Guyana Rainforest Rangers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Jangoo, A Sukhwa

Batters: J Goolie, K Anderson

All-rounders: M Govia, N Bidaisee, J Layne

Bowlers: J James, D Joachim, J Blades, N Smith

