TTP vs PNJ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Portugal Santarem , Match 28

The 28th match of the ECS Portugal Santarem will see Team Tiger Portugal (TTP) square off against Punjab CC (PNJ) at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria on Saturday, April 1. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the TTP vs PNJ Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Team Tiger Portugal will be playing their first match of the tournament and will be eager to get off to a winning start. But the job will not be easy for them as they have to face Punjab CC, who have won all three of their matches in the tournament so far and are currently at the top of the points table.

TTP vs PNJ Match Details

The 28th game of the ECS Portugal Santarem will be played on April 1 at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria at 5.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TTP vs PNJ, Match 28

Date and Time: April 1, 2023; 5.00 pm IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria

TTP vs PNJ, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gucherre Cricket Ground will be good for batting. The wicket will stay true throughout the duration of the match and the batters will enjoy scoring runs here.

TTP vs PNJ Probable Playing XIs

TTP Team/Injury News

No major updates.

TTP Probable Playing XI

F Mushtaq-I, M Miah, T Shah, A Ataur, O Faruk, A Kadir, M Rahman, Y Miah, E Hasan, A Amin Ullash, and M Bakor.

PNJ Team/Injury News

No major updates.

PNJ Probable Playing XI

U Zahid, P Singh-Jr, R Imran, M Abbas, S Singh-I, S Ali, A Ali-I, R Sarwar, U Muhammad, U Ali, and R Singh.

TTP vs PNJ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

U Zahid

Zahid has been in good touch with the bat in the tournament. He has the highest points amongst the options available from this category for this match and will be the best wicketkeeper pick for this match.

Batter

P Singh-Jr

P Singh has been in brilliant batting in this tournament so far. He is in great run-scoring form and that makes him the best batter pick for this match.

All-rounder

A Ali-I

A Ali has been impactful with both the bat and the ball in this tournament. He has picked up wickets and also scored runs in important situations. Ali will be the best all-rounder choice for this match.

Bowler

U Muhammad

U Muhammad has been in great form with the ball this tournament. He is picking up wickets consistently and that makes him the best choice from the bowler's category for this match.

TTP vs PNJ match captain and vice-captain choices

P Singh-Jr

P Singh has been in brilliant form with the bat throughout the tournament. He has scored runs on a regular basis and that makes him the best bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

U Muhammad

U Muhammad has been a very effective bowler in the tournament so far. He picks up wickets on a regular basis and will be a safe choice as the captain or vice-captain for the match.

Five Must-Picks for TTP vs PNJ, Match 28

U Muhammad

P Singh-Jr

A Ali-I

U Zahid

O Faruk

TTP vs PNJ Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be very productive for batting. Top-order batters and all-rounders who can change the course of the match by using their long handles will be the best picks for the match.

TTP vs PNJ Dream11 Prediction, Match 6, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: U Zahid

Batters: R Imran, P Singh-Jr, A Ataur, T Shah

All-rounders: R Sarwar, O Faruk, A Ali-I

Bowlers: U Ali, U Muhammad, A Amin Ullah

TTP vs PNJ Dream11 Prediction, Match 6, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: U Zahid

Batters: R Imran, P Singh-Jr, A Ataur, T Shah

All-rounders: R Sarwar, O Faruk, A Ali-I

Bowlers: U Ali, U Muhammad, A Amin Ullah

