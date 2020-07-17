TUH vs MSF Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Frankfurt Match - July 18th, 2020

Frankfurt has MSC Frankfurt locking horns with Turk FC Hattersheim am Main in Frankfurt. While this game would be MSC's second and final game of the league campaign, Turk kickstarts their ECS competition with this match.

MSC Frankfurt holds the edge coming into this game with a solid bowling attack in place. However, Turk is well and truly capable of an excellent performance, which MSC should be wary of in this game. All in all, one can expect a thrilling encounter in Frankfurt as both teams eye a valuable win at each other's expense.

Squads to choose from

Turk FC Hattersheim am Main

Javeed Butt, Shahid Ahmed, Abdul Salam-Bhatti, Atta-ul-Mannan Butt, Umair Khalid, Saad Latif-Ahmad, Zohaib Qamar, Nawabzad-Mohamed Ameer-Bin-Jung, Amir Waheed, Abdul Hamid-Bhatti, Inaam Ullah, Fazal Bashir, Alaam Noor-Zadran, Naser Mahmod-Khan, Yousaf Ramzan-Butt, Yasir Mehmood-Sheikh, Mahid Butt, Tahir Ahmed, Rana Rizwan-Ahmad, Anees-ur-Rehman Bhatti and Hasher Rehma-Bhatti

MSC Frankfurt

Habib Rahman, H Sayed Ameer, Adel Khan, Sekandar Khan, Zabiullah Arjubi, Mohabbat Miakhel, Paramveer Singh, M Yar Ashraf, Qader Khan, Nafees Buttar Ahmad, Sajid Khan Afridi, Shahid Afridi Jr, Daud Muhammad, Waseem Khan, Bashir Zamankhel and Idrees Miakhel

Predicted Playing XIs

Turk FC Hattersheim am Main

A Waheed, A Hamid-Bhatti, J Butt, A Salam-Bhatti, N Mahmod-Khan, Y Ramzan-Butt, M Butt, Y Mehmood-Sheikh, R Rizwan-Ahmad, A Butt and Z Qamar

MSC Frankfurt

A Khan, M Yar Ashraf, Z Arjubi, H Rahman, S Khan, Q Khan, D Muhammad, W Khan, I Miakhel, S Khan Afridi and P Singh

Match Details

Match: Turk FC Hattersheim am Main vs MSC Frankfurt

Date: 18th July 2020, at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Frankfurt Cricket Club, Frankfurt

Pitch Report

A sound batting track is expected in Frankfurt with some help available for the bowlers as well. While the pacers should get the ball to move around a bit, it will be tough going for spinners with no turn on offer. Batting first is the norm at this venue with the conditions unlikely to change much during the game

ECS T10 Frankfurt Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

TUH vs MSF Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Rahman, A Salam-Bhatti, A Khan, Z Arjubi, A Hamid-Bhatti, M Yar Ashraf, N Mahmod-Khan, D Muhammad, I Miakhel, Y Mehmood-Sheikh and Y Ramzan-Butt

Captain: A Hamid-Bhatti, Vice-Captain: M Yar-Ashraf

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Butt, A Salam-Bhatti, Z Qamar, S Khan, A Hamid-Bhatti, M Yar Ashraf, N Mahmod-Khan, D Muhammad, I Miakhel, Y Mehmood-Sheikh and Y Ramzan-Butt

Captain: M Yar-Ashraf, Vice-Captain: A Salam-Bhatti