TUH vs TCP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Frankfurt Match - Sept 29th, 2020

Turk FC Hattersheim am Main go up against TSV Cricket Pfungstadt in match 7 of ECS T10 Frankfurt at the Frankfurt Oval. Both sides have lost their previous games and will be looking to come up stronger on Tuesday.

Turk FC scored below 100 in their first game, but they bounced back with a decent total in their second fixture. However, the team ended up on the losing side as their bowling couldn’t withstand the onslaught of SG Hainhausen's batsmen. Turk FC have to amend their bowling if they are to win the next game.

The story of TSV Cricket Pfungstadt is similar to that of Turk FC. They put up a massive total of 127 against Darmstadt CC, but the opposition chased it down in a nervy game. TSV Cricket Pfungstadt has their task cut out against an equally matched Turk FC on Tuesday afternoon.

Squads to choose from

Turk FC Hattersheim am Main

Abdul Hamid Bhatti, Nawabzad Mohamed Ameer Bin Jung, Amir Waheed, Inaam Ullah, Fazal Bashir, Alaam Noor Zadran, Anees Ur Rehman Bhatti, Javeed Butt, Umair Khalid, Saad Latif Ahmad, Zohaib Qamar, Naser Mahmod Khan, Yousaf Ramzan Butt, Yasir Mehmood Shelkh, Shehid Ahmed, Abdul Salam Bhatti, Atta Ul Mannan Butt, Mahid Butt, Tahir Ahmed, Rana Rizwan Ahmad and Hasher Rehma Bhatti.

TSV Cricket Pfungstadt

Arsalan Javad, Suleman Ahmad, Samar Ahmad Khan, Zeeshan Nasar, Akmal Ahmad, Barkat Ali, Qasair Ilyas, Tousif Ahmed, Ata-Ul-Kareem Pasha, Zeeshan Ali, Zeshan Atif, Muhammad Habib, Farrakh Shehzad Joyia, Khalid Mahmood Babar, Nasir Ahmad and Zulfiqar Zafar Ahmad.

Predicted Playing XIs

Turk FC Hattersheim am Main

S Ahmed, J Butt, F Bashir, A Salam-Bhatti, Y Ramzan-Butt, Z Qamar, I Ullah, A Hamid-Bhatti, N Mahmod-Khan, Y Mehmood-Sheikh and M Butt.

TSV Cricket Pfungstadt

Z Atif, M Habib, F Joyia, K Babar, A Javed, Z Nasar, A Ahmad, B Ali, T Ahmed, A Pasha and Z Ahmad.

Match Details

Match: Turk FC Hattersheim am Main vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt

Date: 29th September, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Frankfurt Oval, Frankfurt

Pitch Report

Frankfurt Oval is a flat-track, and 100 is the least teams need on this surface. Though we can expect the ball to swing during the initial overs of the game, the bowlers have very little room for error on the flat deck. The captains will be looking to bat first and put up a humongous score on the board if they win the toss.

ECS T10 Frankfurt Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

TUH vs TCP Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Ahmed, Z Atif, Z Qamar, F Bashir, A Javed, S A Khan, I Ullah, Z Nasar, Y Mehmood Sheikh, A Pasha and N Ahmed.

Captain: S Ahmed Vice-captain: I Ullah

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Ahmed, Z Atif, Z Qamar, F Bashir, A Javed, M Habib, I Ullah, Z Nasar, Z Ali, A Pasha and N Ahmed.

Captain: Z Nasar Vice-captain: F Bashir