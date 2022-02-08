TW vs ACT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket League 2022, Group A Match 10

Tunbridge Wells (TW) will take on the Austrian Cricket Tigers (ACT) in the 10th match of Group A in the European Cricket League 2022 at the Cartama Oval on Tuesday.

Both Tunbridge Wells and the Austrian Cricket Tigers have had a wonderful start to the European Cricket League 2022, winning their first two matches each, that too by big margins.

TW vs ACT Probable Playing 11 today

Tunbridge Wells: Chris Williams (c), Alex Williams, Marcus O'Riordan, Dave Smith, Hugo Williams, Jonny Shepherdson, Liam Buttery (wk), Ian McLean, Mark McLean, Michael Waller, Bailey Wightman

Austrian Cricket Tigers: Ahsan Yousuf (c), Balwinder Singh, Imran Asif, Aqib Iqbal, Umair Tariq, Mirza Ahsan, Sahel Zadran, Adal Afzal, Tauqir Asif, Ahmad Chaudhry (wk), Azhar Mehmood

Match Details

TW vs ACT, Group A Match 10, European Cricket League 2022

Date & Time: February 8th 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Cartama Oval is a superb one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. We witnessed two scores in excess of 140 on the first day of the European Cricket League 2022. Another batting beauty is expected to be dished out for today's game.

Today’s TW vs ACT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Chris Williams has looked in solid touch with the bat in the European Cricket League 2022, having accumulated 66 runs in two innings.

Batter

Ahsan Yousuf has performed well with both the bat and ball. He has scored 31 runs in addition to picking up a couple of wickets.

All-rounders

Marcus O'Riordan has smashed 44 runs and claimed three wickets in the European Cricket League 2022 so far.

Imran Asif has made a big impact all-round, scoring 48 runs and returning with three wickets.

Bowler

Bailey Wightman has bowled well, taking three wickets in two games so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in TW vs ACT Dream11 Prediction Team

Marcus O'Riordan (TW): 188 points

Ahsan Yousuf (ACT): 179 points

Imran Asif (ACT): 179 points

Aqib Iqbal (ACT): 134 points

Dave Smith (TW): 126 points

Important stats for TW vs ACT Dream11 Prediction Team

Marcus O'Riordan: 44 runs & 3 wickets

Chris Williams: 66 runs

Imran Asif: 44 runs & 3 wickets

Ahsan Yousuf: 31 runs & 2 wickets

TW vs ACT Dream 11 Prediction (European Cricket League 2022)

Dream11 Team for Tunbridge Wells vs Austrian Cricket Tigers - European Cricket League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chris Williams, Mirza Ahsan, Ahsan Yousuf, Alex Williams, Marcus O'Riordan, Aqib Iqbal, Imran Asif, Dave Smith, Sahel Zadran, Tauqir Asif, Bailey Wightman

Captain: Marcus O'Riordan. Vice-captain: Imran Asif.

Dream11 Team for Tunbridge Wells vs Austrian Cricket Tigers - European Cricket League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chris Williams, Mirza Ahsan, Ahsan Yousuf, Alex Williams, Marcus O'Riordan, Aqib Iqbal, Imran Asif, Balwinder Singh, Tauqir Asif, Bailey Wightman, Michael Waller

Captain: Ahsan Yousuf. Vice-captain: Chris Williams.

Edited by Samya Majumdar