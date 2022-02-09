TW vs DRX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket League 2022 Group A Match 13

Tunbridge Wells will take on Dreux in match number 13 in Group A of the European Cricket League 2022 at the Cartama Oval, Cartama on Wednesday.

Tunbridge Wells have been in dominant form in this tournament. They have won four games in a row and are sitting pretty at the top of the points table.

Meanwhile, Dreux lost their first two games before winning their third. They are fourth on the points table.

TW vs DRX Probable Playing 11 today

Tunbridge Wells: Chris Williams, Alex Williams, Marcus O'Riordan (c), Dave Smith, Viraj Bhatia, Christian Davis, Michael Waller, Liam Buttery (wk), Bailey Wightman, Matt Barker, Joe McCaffrey

Dreux: Hamza Niaz, Ahmad Nabi, Mohammad Nisar, Tabish Bhatti (c), Kamran Ahmadzai, Mohammad Chowdhury, Mohammad Shahzeb, Wahid Abdul, Alexandre Harkouk, Afridi Yaseen, Ammar Zahir (wk)

Match Details

Match: TW vs DRX

Date & Time: February 9, 2022, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Cartama Oval is a superb one to bat on and teams have racked up big scores consistently.

More of the same can be expected from this game and another batting beauty is expected to be dished out.

Today's TW vs DRX Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Chris Williams is striking the ball beautifully and has smashed 95 runs at a strike-rate of 250.00.

Batters

Ahmad Nabi has been in solid touch with the bat and has accumulated 83 runs while striking at 230.55.

All-rounders

Marcus O'Riordan has had an impact with both bat and ball. He has scored 70 runs at a strike-rate of 233.33 and has three wickets to his name.

Kamran Ahmadzai has been in good form with the ball and has picked up four wickets. With the bat, he has chipped in with 41 runs while striking at 205.00.

Bowlers

Afridi Yaseen has been in superb form with the ball. He has returned with five scalps at an economy rate of 7.66.

Top 5 best players to pick in TW vs DRX Dream11 Prediction Team

Marcus O'Riordan (TW): 249 points

Dave Smith (TW): 222 points

Kamran Ahmadzai (DRX): 215 points

Afridi Yaseen (DRX): 199 points

Chris Williams (TW): 196 points

Important stats for TW vs DRX Dream11 Prediction Team

Marcus O'Riordan: 70 runs & 3 wickets

Dave Smith: 29 runs & 4 wickets

Chris Williams: 95 runs

Kamran Ahmadzai: 41 runs & 4 wickets

Afridi Yaseen: 5 wickets

TW vs DRX Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Tunbridge Wells vs Dreux - European Cricket League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chris Williams, Hamza Niaz, Ahmad Nabi, Alex Williams, Marcus O'Riordan, Tabish Bhatti, Kamran Ahmadzai, Dave Smith, Afridi Yaseen, Bailey Wightman, Matt Barker

Captain: Marcus O'Riordan Vice-captain: Kamran Ahmadzai

Enter captionEnter captionEnter captionEnter captionEnter captionEnter captionDream11 Team for Tunbridge Wells vs Dreux - European Cricket League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chris Williams, Hamza Niaz, Ahmad Nabi, Alex Williams, Marcus O'Riordan, Tabish Bhatti, Kamran Ahmadzai, Dave Smith, Afridi Yaseen, Bailey Wightman, Matt Barker

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Dave Smith Vice-captain: Ahmad Nabi.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar