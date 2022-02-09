TW vs DRX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket League 2022 Group A Match 13

Tunbridge Wells will take on Dreux in match number 13 in Group A of the European Cricket League 2022 at the Cartama Oval, Cartama on Wednesday.
Tunbridge Wells have been in dominant form in this tournament. They have won four games in a row and are sitting pretty at the top of the points table.
Meanwhile, Dreux lost their first two games before winning their third. They are fourth on the points table.
TW vs DRX Probable Playing 11 today
Tunbridge Wells: Chris Williams, Alex Williams, Marcus O'Riordan (c), Dave Smith, Viraj Bhatia, Christian Davis, Michael Waller, Liam Buttery (wk), Bailey Wightman, Matt Barker, Joe McCaffrey
Dreux: Hamza Niaz, Ahmad Nabi, Mohammad Nisar, Tabish Bhatti (c), Kamran Ahmadzai, Mohammad Chowdhury, Mohammad Shahzeb, Wahid Abdul, Alexandre Harkouk, Afridi Yaseen, Ammar Zahir (wk)
Match Details
Match: TW vs DRX
Date & Time: February 9, 2022, 5:30 PM IST
Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama
Pitch Report
The 22-yard surface at the Cartama Oval is a superb one to bat on and teams have racked up big scores consistently.
More of the same can be expected from this game and another batting beauty is expected to be dished out.
Today's TW vs DRX Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Chris Williams is striking the ball beautifully and has smashed 95 runs at a strike-rate of 250.00.
Batters
Ahmad Nabi has been in solid touch with the bat and has accumulated 83 runs while striking at 230.55.
All-rounders
Marcus O'Riordan has had an impact with both bat and ball. He has scored 70 runs at a strike-rate of 233.33 and has three wickets to his name.
Kamran Ahmadzai has been in good form with the ball and has picked up four wickets. With the bat, he has chipped in with 41 runs while striking at 205.00.
Bowlers
Afridi Yaseen has been in superb form with the ball. He has returned with five scalps at an economy rate of 7.66.
Top 5 best players to pick in TW vs DRX Dream11 Prediction Team
Marcus O'Riordan (TW): 249 points
Dave Smith (TW): 222 points
Kamran Ahmadzai (DRX): 215 points
Afridi Yaseen (DRX): 199 points
Chris Williams (TW): 196 points
Important stats for TW vs DRX Dream11 Prediction Team
Marcus O'Riordan: 70 runs & 3 wickets
Dave Smith: 29 runs & 4 wickets
Chris Williams: 95 runs
Kamran Ahmadzai: 41 runs & 4 wickets
Afridi Yaseen: 5 wickets
TW vs DRX Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chris Williams, Hamza Niaz, Ahmad Nabi, Alex Williams, Marcus O'Riordan, Tabish Bhatti, Kamran Ahmadzai, Dave Smith, Afridi Yaseen, Bailey Wightman, Matt Barker
Captain: Marcus O'Riordan Vice-captain: Kamran Ahmadzai
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chris Williams, Hamza Niaz, Ahmad Nabi, Alex Williams, Marcus O'Riordan, Tabish Bhatti, Kamran Ahmadzai, Dave Smith, Afridi Yaseen, Bailey Wightman, Matt Barker
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Captain: Dave Smith Vice-captain: Ahmad Nabi.