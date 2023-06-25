TUR vs CRO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECN Bulgaria T20I, Bronze Final

The Bronze Final match of the ECN Bulgaria T20I will see Turkey (TUR) squaring off against Croatia (CRO) at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia on Sunday, June 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TUR vs CRO Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Turkey have won one of their last three matches. Croatia, on the other hand, have been faced a defeat in all their three appearances.

Both teams have not been up to the mark in terms of performances, but expect Turkey to have an upper hand in this game.

TUR vs CRO Match Details

The Bronze Final match of the ECN Bulgaria T20I will be played on June 25 at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia. The game is set to take place at 11:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TUR vs CRO, Bronze Final

Date and Time: 25th June 2023, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Turkey and Bulgaria, where a total of 296 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

TUR vs CRO Form Guide

TUR - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

CRO - Won 0 of their last 3 matches

TUR vs CRO Probable Playing XI

TUR Playing XI

No injury updates

Ishak Elec, Murat Yilmaz, Murat Ipek, Ilyas Ataullah, Mecit Ozturk, Muhammed Turkmen, Romeo Nath (wk), Muhammet Kursat Canbaz, Batuhan Sahin, Cihan Altun, Ali Turkmen

CRO Playing XI

No injury updates

Akshay Daxini, Luka Stubbs, Antonio Faletar, Petar Bosnjak (wk), Vedran Zanko ©, Wasal Kamal, Dominik Faletar, Alen Magdalenic, Hrvoje Hajnic, Sohail Ahmad-I, Naseem Khan

TUR vs CRO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Nath

R Nath is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. P Bosnjak is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

I Elec

I Ataullah and I Elec are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Ipek played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Ozturk

M Turkmen and M Ozturk are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. W Kamal is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

A Turkmen

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Kursat and A Turkmen. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Ahmad is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TUR vs CRO match captain and vice-captain choices

M Ozturk

M Ozturk will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 231 points in the last three matches.

A Turkmen

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Turkmen as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 215 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for TUR vs CRO, Bronze Final

M Turkmen

A Turkmen

M Ozturk

W Kamal

V Zanko

Turkey vs Croatia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 5 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Turkey vs Croatia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Nath, P Bosnjak

Batters: I Elec, I Ataullah

All-rounders: M Ozturk (c), M Turkmen, V Zanko, W Kamal

Bowlers: A Turkmen (vc), S Ahmad, M Kursat

Turkey vs Croatia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Nath

Batters: I Elec, I Ataullah

All-rounders: M Ozturk (c), M Turkmen (vc), V Zanko, W Kamal, M Yilmaz

Bowlers: A Turkmen, S Ahmad, M Kursat

