TUR vs CYP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A, Match 15

Turkey will lock horns with Cyprus in the 15th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa on Saturday, July 16.

Turkey have lost both of their first two matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the Group 2 points table.

Cyprus, on the other hand, have won one out of their two matches and are third in the Group 2 points table. They beat Romania by 20 runs in their last match.

TUR vs CYP Probable Playing 11 Today

TUR XI

Gokhan Alta (c), Hasan Cakir, Romeo Nath (wk), Emin Kuyumcu, Mohammad Ilyas Ataullah, Ali Turkmen, Mecit Ozturk, Ishak Elec, Shamsullah Ehsan, Tunahan Turan, Cagri Bayraktar

CYP XI

Gurpratap Singh (c), Akila De Silva, Nalin Pathirana (wk), Iftekar Jaman, Tejwinder Singh, Sri Ruwan Jayakodi, Scott Austin, Shoaib Ahmad, Neeraj Tiwari, Roman Mazumder, Sadun Mahamalage

Match Details

TUR vs CYP, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A, Match 15

Date and Time: July 16, 2022, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Tikkurila Cricket Ground, Vantaa, Finland

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground has been in favor of the bowlers in the last couple of matches. The batters have struggled a great deal to play big shots on this track.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 119 runs.

Today's TUR vs CYP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Romeo Nath: Nath hasn't performed as per expectations in this ongoing season, scoring only 23 runs at a strike rate of 50. He will be looking forward to coming back stronger in this upcoming match.

Batters

Sadun Mahamalage: Sadun is someone who can do well with both the bat and ball in this upcoming match. He has scored 28 runs at a strike rate of 121+ and also picked up a wicket in two matches.

Gokhan Alta: Alta has been in decent touch with both the bat and ball this season. He has scored 17 runs and also picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 5.28 in two innings.

All-rounders

Shoaib Ahmad: Ahmad is currently the leading run-scorer for Cyprus so far this season with 55 runs. He has also picked up two wickets in two matches.

Gurpratap Singh: Singh can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in this upcoming fixture. In two matches, he has scored 24 runs at a strike rate of 96 and picked up three wickets as well.

Bowlers

Tejwinder Singh: Singh has scored 20 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 285+ and also picked up three wickets in two matches. He can also score some crucial quick-fire runs for his team on Saturday.

Ali Turkmen: Turkmen is currently the joint highest wicket-taker for his side in this ongoing season. He has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 5.14 and also scored 18 runs in his two outings.

Top 5 best players to pick in TUR vs CYP Dream11 prediction team

Shoaib Ahmad (CYP) - 141 points

Gurpratap Singh (CYP) - 139 points

Tejwinder Singh (CYP) - 124 points

Gokhan Alta (TUR) - 106 points

Ali Turkmen (TUR) - 101 points

Important Stats for TUR vs CYP Dream11 prediction team

Shoaib Ahmad: 55 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 112.24 and ER - 6.00

Gurpratap Singh: 24 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 96.00 and ER - 8.16

Tejwinder Singh: 20 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 285.71 and ER - 7.42

Gokhan Alta: 17 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 62.96 and ER - 5.28

Ali Turkmen: 18 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 94.73 and ER - 5.14

TUR vs CYP Dream11 Prediction Today

TUR vs CYP Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Romeo Nath, Scott Austin, Sadun Mahamalage, Gokhan Alta, Ishak Elec, Gurpratap Singh, Shoaib Ahmad, Shamsullah Ehsan, Tejwinder Singh, Mecit Ozturk, Ali Turkmen

Captain: Shoaib Ahmad Vice-captain: Sadun Mahamalage

TUR vs CYP Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Romeo Nath, Scott Austin, Sadun Mahamalage, Gokhan Alta, Ishak Elec, Gurpratap Singh, Shoaib Ahmad, Akila De Silva, Tejwinder Singh, Mecit Ozturk, Ali Turkmen.

Captain: Sadun Mahamalage Vice-captain: Gurpratap Singh.

