TUR vs GRE Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECI Bulgaria T10 match – June 3, 2023

The third T10 match of the ECI Bulgaria T20, 2023 will be played between Greece and Turkey at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia on June 3 at 03:15 PM IST.

Turkey and Greece have had limited participation in T10 cricket matches since 2022. We can consider placing our bids on Ishak Elec, Mecit Ozturk, and Murad Ozbek, who show great promise as players from Turkey. In Greece's lineup, Aslam Mohammad, Asrar Ahmed, and Georgios Galanis stand out as talented domestic cricketers.

For the upcoming BUL vs GRE Dream11 prediction match, here are three promising players to consider for your captain or vice-captain position.

#3 Aslam Mohammad (GRE) - 8.5 credits

Aslam Mohammad is a skilled and disciplined off-spinner, with the ability to bowl with great accuracy and extract turn and bounce from the pitch. In the ongoing year, he has featured in six T10 matches, showcasing his all-round potential by scoring 117 runs and claiming three wickets. He also possesses the ability to break partnerships with his subtle variations and consistently pick up pivotal wickets.

Aslam should unquestionably be an ideal choice for your BUL vs GRE Dream11 prediction team.

#2 Murad Ozbek (TUR) - 8.5 credits

Murad Ozbek is a Turkish left-arm fast bowler who can contain the batters and restrict the flow of runs. With 18 wickets to his name in 14 innings, he has proven himself as a wicket-taking threat. One of his standout achievements is his economical bowling, maintaining an impressive economy rate of 5.84 runs per over.

This indicates Ozbek's capability to apply pressure on the opposition by bowling tight and accurate spells. His best bowling figure so far stands at 4/14, which highlights his potential to take significant wickets in a single match.

#1 Ishak Elec (TUR) - 9 credits

Ishak Elec, who made his debut in T10 cricket in 2023, has quickly established himself as a standout player. With an exceptional ability to score runs, he has amassed a total of 328 runs in just 15 T10 matches, showcasing his prowess as a destructive batter. His remarkable strike rate of 183.24 further emphasizes his ability to score quickly and make an impact on the game.

Elec’s ability to score runs quickly and chip in with wickets adds significant value to his selection as a captain or vice-captain in your BUL vs TUR Dream11 prediction team.

