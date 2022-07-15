TUR vs SER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022, Match 10

Turkey will take on Serbia in the 10th match of the T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022 at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava on Friday.

Turkey have lost the only match they have played so far this season. As a result, they are at the bottom of the table and this will be their first encounter against Serbia.

Serbia, on the other hand, have also lost their only match in the competition so far and are in third position. Both teams would love to get off the mark with a win here.

TUR vs SER Probable Playing 11 Today

TUR XI

Ali Turkmen, Cagri Bayraktar, Emin Kuyumcu, Gokhan Alta (c), Ishak Elec, Mecit Zargar, Mohammad Ilyas Ataullah, Romeo Nath (wk), Shamsullah Ehsan, Ulutuna Tunahan, Zafer Durmaz

SER XI

Alexander Dizija, Wintley Burton, Simo Ivetic, Adrian Dunbar (wk), Mark Pavlovic, Robin Vitas (c), Ayo Mene-Ejegi, Vukasin Zimonjic, Nicholas Johns-Wickberg, Alister Gajic, Aleksa Djorovic

Match Details

TUR vs SER, T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022, Match 10

Date and Time: July 15, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava

Pitch Report

The Kerava National Cricket Ground is known to be balanced and both bowlers and batsmen are expected to find equal assistance here. Pacers enjoyed plenty of support with the new ball in the previous game and the trend is expected to continue here.

Today’s TUR vs SER Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Dumbar is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot of your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He will be looking for a big knock here.

Batters

G Alta could prove to be an important player for his side. He picked up a wicket in the last game.

All-rounders

A Mene-Ejegi is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He scored 11 runs but picked up a four-wicket haul and also bowled at an economy rate of 7.50. He can prove to be a fantastic multiplier pick for your TUR vs SER Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

A Turkmen will be expected to lead the bowling unit for his side. He has scored 14 runs and has also picked up a wicket.

Top 5 best players to pick in TUR vs SER Dream11 prediction team

A Mene-Ejegi (SER) – 154 points

A Turkmen (TUR) – 58 points

M Pavlovic (SER) – 57 points

G Alta (TUR) – 43 points

M Ozturk (TUR) – 42 points

Important stats for TUR vs SER Dream11 prediction team

A Mene-Ejegi: 11 runs and four wickets

A Turkmen: 14 runs and one wicket

M Pavlovic: 18 runs and one wicket

G Alta: One wicket

M Ozturk: One wicket

TUR vs SER Dream11 Prediction Today

TUR vs SER Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Dunbar, G Alta, C Bayraktar, W Burton, A Mene-Ejegi, M Pavlovic, S Ehsan, A Turkmen, M Ozturk, A Gajic, N Johns Wickberg

Captain: A Mene-Ejegi, Vice-Captain: M Pavlovic

TUR vs SER Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Dunbar, G Alta, S Ivetic, C Bayraktar, W Burton, A Mene-Ejegi, M Pavlovic, S Ehsan, A Turkmen, M Ozturk, A Gajic

Captain: C Bayraktar, Vice-Captain: A Turkmen

