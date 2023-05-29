Turkey Women (TUR-W) and Germany Women (GR-W) are set to lock horns in Match No. 4 of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup D2 Q on Monday, May 29. The FB Fields No.1g in Jersey will host the contest.

Germany Women have played 33 matches thus far, winning 16 and losing 17. They will head into this game as firm favorites since Turkey Women are yet to play a T20I.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the TUR-W vs GR-W game:

#3 Christina Gough (GR-W) – 8 credits

Christina Gough is a brilliant all-rounder, and fantasy users should pick her for the TUR-W vs GR-W match. The 29-year-old has scored 780 runs from 31 innings in WT20Is at an average of 33.91 and a strike rate of 88.93, with a century and three half-centuries to her name. She has also picked up 22 wickets from 25 innings at an economy rate of 4.93.

#2 Basak Cosgun (TUR-W) – 8.5 credits

Basak Cosgun is a reliable player for Turkey and is worth a pick for the TUR-W vs GR-W match. If she gets going, it will be tough for the Germany Women to stop her.

#1 Anuradha Doddaballapur (GR-W) – 7.5 credits

Anuradha Doddaballapur is an excellent all-rounder and is our top pick for the TUR-W vs GR-W match. She has played 23 matches thus far for Germany, scoring 253 runs at an average of 16.86 and a strike rate of 71.46, with a top score of 40*.

Doddaballapur has also picked up 19 wickets from 17 innings in the shortest format at an economy rate of 3.76. She has a four-wicket haul and a five-wicket haul to her name.

Poll : 0 votes