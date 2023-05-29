TUR-W vs SWE-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ICC WWT20 Europe Qualifier Div 2 – May 29, 2023

The second match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Division 2 Qualifier will be played between Turkey Women and Sweden Women on Monday, May 29, at St Clement, Jersey. The game is expected to kick off at 3:30 PM IST.

Both teams would look to initiate their ICC WWT20 Europe Qualifier campaign on a winning note. Turkey Women have not played much cricket in the recent past. They were involved in a series with Austria Women way back in 2019 but that was terminated abruptly.

On the other hand, Sweden Women have a few games under their belt and have registered two wins in their last 4 fixtures leading into this game. As we look ahead, here are three players whom you should choose as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming TUR-W vs SWE-W Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Burcu Taylan (TUR-W) - 8.5 credits

Burcu has only played a few domestic T10 matches and has scored 39 runs at a strike rate of 75. Besides, she has a career-best score of 13 with three fours to her name.

The 33-year-old Turikish batter is in the early stages of her career but has the potential to come good in the coming years. We suggest you give her a go in your TUR-W vs SWE-W Dream11 prediction team as a captain or a vice-captain.

#2 Elsa Thelander (SWE-W) - 6 credits

Elsa is a young promising batter who has made a bright start to her cricketing career. She has scored 115 runs in seven innings at a robust average of 57.5 which also includes her career-best score of 51.

With age on her side, a very bright future awaits he as she can be your top pick for your TUR-W vs SWE-W Dream11 prediction match as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Sara Nawaz (SWE-W) - 7 credits

Sara is a very capable all-rounder and is well renowned for her batting and bowling skills in T20 cricket. In 11 innings, Sara has scored 105 runs which include her highest score of 22. And with the ball, she has only picked up a wicket in this format but has four wickets to her name in T10 cricket averaging just 12.

She is likely to get better with more matches under her belt and therefore, Sara deserves a place in your TUR-W vs SWE-W Dream11 prediction team as a captain or a vice-captain.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's TUR-W vs SWE-W Dream11 contest? Burcu Taylan Elsa Thelander 0 votes