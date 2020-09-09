TUS vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Bulgaria Match - Sept 10th, 2020

Match 16 of the ECS T10 Bulgaria League pits the two bottom-placed sides, Indian Tuskers and Barbarian CC, against each other.

It hasn't been an ideal tournament for either side who have found wins hard to come by in the ECS so far. Indian Tuskers, who came into the ECS tournament amid high expectations, have won just one game while their opponents Barbarian CC are still searching for their first points in the tournament.

The reverse fixture between the two sides saw Indian Tuskers run riot with an economical bowling display in a nine-wicket win on Tuesday. However, Barbarian CC have shown signs of improvement of late and should prove to be a handful for the Tuskers who are the clear favourites for this game.

With only pride left to salvage for both sides, we can expect a competitive contest in the ECS as both sides would look to avoid the wooden spoon.

Squads to choose from:

Indian Tuskers CC

Nezer Varghese, Romald Lazarus, Clix John, Jake Mathew, Akshay Harikumar, Arun Saj, Benhur Benjamin, Nithin Sunil, Ken Shaji, Bradley Constantine, Ashad Arifeen, Kevin Shaji and Mandeep Singh.

Barbarian CC

Jevon Payne, Ivaylo Katzarski, Dimo Krasimirov, Andrei Lilov, Deyan Georgiev, Nick Robinson, Hristo Boykov, Nikolay Nankov, Ivan Kamburov, Krasmir Kamenov, Boyko Heralanov, Alexandar Stoyche, Stuart Clarkson, Andy Robinson and Tom Omolo.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs:

Indian Tuskers

N Sunil, F Mohammad, A Harikumar, R Lazarus (C), B Benjamin, C John, J Mathew, N Varghese, K Shaji, B Constantine and A Arifeen.

Barbarian CC

D Shipkov, N Robinson, H Ivanov, J Payne, B Ivanov, I Katzarski, A Stoychev, N Nankov, S Clarkson (C), A Robinson and T Omolo.

Match Details:

Match: Indian Tuskers CC vs Barbarian CC.

Date: 10th September 2020, at 11:30 AM IST.

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia.

Pitch Report:

A decent batting track awaits the two sides in the ECS on Thursday, with not much help on offer for the bowlers.

Although there is a hint of turn available for the spinners, the batsmen have made good use of the dimensions of the ground and have consistently targeted the shorter boundaries. The margin of error for the pacers is quite minimal, with some variable bounce bound to help their cause towards the end.

100 should be a par score at this venue, with either side looking to bat first after winning the toss.

ECS T10 Bulgaria Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions:

TUS vs BAR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Payne, T Omolo, B Ivanov, C John, A Harikumar, F Mohammad, S Clarkson, R Lazarus, A Stoychev, B Constantine and J Mathew.

Captain: F Mohammad, Vice-Captain: S Clarkson.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Sunil, T Omolo, B Ivanov, B Benjamin, A Harikumar, F Mohammad, S Clarkson, I Katzarski, A Stoychev, B Constantine and J Mathew .

Captain: S Clarkson, Vice-Captain: A Harikumar.