TUS vs BUL Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Pondicherry T20 Tournament Match – November 22nd, 2020

Tuskers XI take on Bulls XI in the 20th match of the Pondicherry T20 tournament

Tuskers have had a mixed campaign in the Pondicherry T20 tournament so far. They made a winning start to their campaign before losing consecutive matches. The team has since recorded two wins on the trot and would like to make it three in a row against Bulls XI. Tuskers are arriving in the game off the back of a 74-run win over Sharks XI in their previous match.

On the other hand, Bulls XI have failed to register a win in any their five matches in the Pondicherry T20 tournament. The last time these two sides clashed in the Pondicherry T20 tournament, Tuskers beat Bulls by 24 runs.

Squads to choose from:

Tuskers XI

P Surendiran (wk), Fabid Ahmed, Mohit Mittan, Nitish Manik Salekar, Neyan Kangayan, Sagar Udeshi, Abin Mathew M, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Muhammed Nazil CTK, Priyam Ashish, Santhosh Kumaran S, Sidarth Sankar, V Arunkumar, Ilakkia Venthan S, Jikendra Jadhav, Sharadh Kishan A, G Thivagar, P Murugan, G Babu, Pankaj Singh.

Bulls XI

Aravind Raj R (wk), S Parameeswaran, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Ashith Rajiv, Akshay Jain S, Thalaivan Sargunam, Adil Tunda, S Sanjay, Alagh Prathiban, S Rohan, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (c), AS Govindaraajan, V Shashank, Stalin Kurian, Kashyap Prudvi, B Prabu, Pawan Kumar, Marc Morais, D Ram Kumar, S Sabari, Baskaran Ranjit.

Pondicherry T20 Tournament: TUS vs BUL Predicted Playing-11

Tuskers XI

P Surendiran (wk), Fabid Ahmed, Mohit Mittan, Nitish Manik Salekar, Neyan Kangayan, Sagar Udeshi, Abin Mathew M, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Muhammed Nazil CTK, Priyam Ashish, Santhosh Kumaran S.

Bulls XI

Aravind Raj R (wk), S Parameeswaran, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Ashith Rajiv, Akshay Jain S, Thalaivan Sargunam, Adil Tunda, S Sanjay, Alagh Prathiban, S Rohan, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (c).

Match Details

Match: Tuskers XI vs Bulls XI, Match 20

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground

Date and Time: 22nd November, 2020; 10:00 AM IST.

Pitch Report

The ground at Puducherry in the Pondicherry T20 tournament is a sporting one, as it has favoured both the batsmen and the bowlers. At times, the pitch gets slower, which makes run-scoring a bit difficult. At other timess though, it is a great batting track, and scores upward of 150 runs are achievable.

TUS vs BUL Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

TUS vs BUL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aravind Raj R, Neyan Kangayan, AS Govindaraajan, Thalaivan Sargunam, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Vikneswaran Marimuthu, Priyam Ashish, Fabid Ahmed, Abin Mathew M, A Rajiv, S Rohan.

Captain: P Ratnaparkhe. Vice-Captain: V Marimuthu.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aravind Raj R, Neyan Kangayan, AS Govindaraajan, Thalaivan Sargunam, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Vikneswaran Marimuthu, Priyam Ashish, Abin Mathew M, A Rajiv, S Rohan, Sagar Udeshi.

Captain: P Ashish. Vice-Captain: Abin Mathew M.