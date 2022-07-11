TUS vs BUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Men's T20 2022, Match 2

Tuskers XI (TUS) will take on Bulls XI (BUL) in the second match of the Pondicherry Men's T20 2022 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground on Monday.

Bulls XI had a poor record in the previous edition, losing three of five games due to which they failed to make the playoffs.

Tuskers XI, on the other hand, qualified for the playoffs last year but were defeated by the Panthers XI by seven wickets. They will want to start their season on a high note and live up to their expectations from the previous tournament.

Tuskers' key players are Satish Jangir, A Kamaleeshwaran, P Murugan, and N Thennavan, while Bulls' key players are Jay Pandey, Abhilash Kulkarni, Gautham Srinivas, and Vikneshwaran Marimuthu.

TUS vs BUL Probable Playing 11 Today

TUS XI

R Ayyanar (c&wk), Satish Jangir, A Kamaleeshwaran, P Murugan, Shinon Shijith, N Thennavan, Priyam Ashish, Akash Anand, Kushal Prajapat, Naarayanan-KR, S Rajaram.

BUL XI

P Surendiran (wk), Jay Pandey, Abhilash Kulkarni, Gautham Srinivas, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (c), Bhupender Chauhan, Bogapurapu Swaroop, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Sagar Udeshi, S Ashwath, N Vengadeshwaran

Match Details

TUS vs BUL, Match 2, Pondicherry Men's T20 2022

Date and Time: July 11 2022, 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry has favored the batters in recent matches. While teams have racked up big totals, sides have been able to chase those down as well. The average first-innings score in the last match played at the venue was 151 runs.

Today’s TUS vs BUL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ayyanar R: He has scored 176 runs in his last five appearances, making him an excellent choice for the wicket-keeper's position. He has also contributed by being behind the stumps.

Batters

A Kamaleeshwaran: A Kamaleeshwaran is a quality batter who has been scoring valuable runs for his side in the middle order. While he has scored only 71 runs in his previous five games, he's due for a big one in the upcoming contests.

All-rounders

Vikneshwaran Marimuthu: He is a top-all-rounder for his team, capable of performing with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 206 runs and picked up five wickets while being economical in his last five games. He is a multiplier pick for your fantasy side.

Bowlers

Naarayanan-KR: Naarayanan KR will lead the bowling attack for Tuskers XI in the upcoming match. He has taken three wickets in his last five appearances, making him a valuable pick for your fantasy side.

Top 5 best players to pick in TUS vs BUL Dream11 prediction team

Satish Jangir (TUS)

Bhupender Chauhan (BUL)

P Murugan (TUS)

Gautham Srinivas (BUL)

Akash Anand (TUS)

TUS vs BUL Dream 11 Prediction (Pondicherry Men's T20 2022)

TUS vs BUL Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Ayyanar, Satish Jangir, A Kamaleeshwaran, Jay Pandey, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, N Thennavan, Bhupender Chauhan, Shinon Shijith, S Ashwath, N Vengadeshwaran, Kushal Prajapat

Captain: Vikneshwaran Marimuthu. Vice-captain: Shinon Shijith

TUS vs BUL Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Ayyanar, Satish Jangir, A Kamaleeshwaran, Jay Pandey, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, N Thennavan, Bhupender Chauhan, Shinon Shijith, S Ashwath, N Vengadeshwaran, Kushal Prajapat

Captain: Vikneshwaran Marimuthu. Vice-captain: R Ayyanar

