TUS vs BUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2023, Match 22

The Tuskers XI will be taking on the Bulls XI in the 22nd Match of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2023 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2 in Puducherry on Sunday, July 9. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the TUS vs BUL Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Tuskers XI have played seven matches in the tournament. They have won three of their games and lost the other three. One of their games has ended with no result. Currently, they are in the third spot in the points table.

The Bulls XI, on the other hand, have lost four of their seven games, while two of their matches ended with no result. The Bulls are currently in the last position in the points table. Both teams will be looking for a win in this match in order to keep themselves in the hunt for the trophy.

TUS vs BUL Match Details

The 22nd Match of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2023 will be played on July 9 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2 in Puducherry. The match will commence at 2.15 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TUS vs BUL, 22nd Match, Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2023

Date and Time: July 9, 2023, Sunday; 2.15 pm IST.

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2, Puducherry

TUS vs BUL Probable Playing XIs

TUS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

TUS Probable Playing XIs

M Doss-R, A Anand Kargave, N Kumar-S, R Ramamoorthy, A Kamaleeshwaran, K B Nair, N Thakur-N, N Sharma, J Singh, S Yadav-I, and P Roshan S.

BUL Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

BUL Probable Playing XI

P Surendiran, S Bishnoi, J Pandey, R Reddy, P Ratnaparkhe, S Sudhaagar, V Marimuthu, M Safeequddin, H Prasad-A, M Pooviarasan, and V Raja.

TUS vs BUL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - S Bishnoi

S Bishnoi has been doing a good job with the bat in the tournament. Bishnoi will be a good pick from the match.

Batter - P Ratnaparkhe

P Ratnaparkhe has been in brilliant form with the bat in the tournament. He is scoring runs and will be a very good choice for the match along with S Jangir-B.

All-rounder - A Kamaleeshawaran

A Kamleeshawaran has been doing a good job in both his trades in the tournament. He will be a great pick for the match from the all-rounder section.

Bowler - K B Nair

K B Nair has picked up wickets regularly in this tournament. He is looking lethal and that makes him a great choice for the match.

TUS vs BUL match captain and vice-captain choices

P Ratnaparkhe

P Ratnaparkhe's batting form has been brilliant in the tournament. He is scoring runs pretty consistently and that makes him a safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

A Kamaleeshwaran

A Kamleeshawaran has been a consistent performer for his team throughout the tournament. He can pick up points in both innings of the match and that makes him a great bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for TUS vs BUL, 22nd Match

P Ratnaparkhe

S Bishnoi

A Kamaleeshwaran

K B Nair

S Jangir-B

TUS vs BUL Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be a balanced one. All-rounders will be a good choice for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

TUS vs BUL Dream11 Prediction, 22nd Match, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: S Bishnoi

Batters: A Anand Kumar, S Jangir-B, P Ratnaparkhe, J Pandey

All-rounders: A Kamaleeshwaran, M Safeequddin

Bowler: K B Nair, V Raja, S Yadav-I, N Sharma

TUS vs BUL Dream11 Prediction, 22nd Match, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: S Bishnoi

Batters: A Anand Kumar, S Jangir-B, P Ratnaparkhe, J Pandey

All-rounders: A Kamaleeshwaran, M Safeequddin

Bowler: K B Nair, V Raja, S Yadav-I, N Sharma

