TUS vs ES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2022, Match 11

Tuskers (TUS) will take on Eastern Storm (ES) in the 11th match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2022 at the City Oval in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday (October 2).

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the TUS vs ES Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs, and the pitch report for the upcoming game.

Tuskers got off to a strong start, defeating the Mpumalanga Rhinos by seven wickets. However, in their previous game, they were defeated by South Africa U-19 by 15 runs.

They will look to bring out their best against the Eastern Storm, who are yet to win a game in the competition, having lost two straight games.

TUS vs SA-U19, Match Details

The 11th match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2022 between Tuskers and Eastern Storm will be played on October 2 at the City Oval in Pietermaritzburg. The game is set to start at 5:15pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TUS vs ES, CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2022

Date & Time: October 2, 2022, 5:15pm IST

Venue: City Oval, Pietermaritzburg

TUS vs ES, Pitch Report

The pitch at City Oval is suitable for batting, and batters can easily score runs if they get themselves in. Pacers might come into the game in the second half, while spinners could be useful in the middle overs.

Matches Won by Batting first: 1

Matches Won by Bowling first: 4

Average 1st innings score: 161

Average 2nd innings score: 160

TUS vs ES Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Tuskers: LWLLW

Eastern Storm: LLLLW

TUS vs ES Probable Playing 11 today

Tuskers Team News

No major injury concerns.

Tuskers Probable Playing XI:

Cameron Dean Shekleton (wk), Thamsanga Kumalo, Gareth Dukes, Andile Mokgakane, Malcolm Nofal, Michael Erlank, Alindile Mhletywa, Nduduzo Mfoza (c), Keith Dudgeon, Stefan Tait, Kurtlyn Mannikam.

Eastern Storm Team News

No major injury concerns.

Eastern Storm Probable Playing XI:

Nhlanhla Mashigo, Danie Rossouw, Matthew Arnold, Amaan Khan, Tumelo Simelane, Mangaliso Mosehle (c&wk), Shane Dadswell, Neo Felane, Aron Visser, Nico Van Zyl, Juan Lubbe.

Today’s TUS vs ES Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mangaliso Mosehle (11 runs in two games, Average: 5.50)

Mosehle is expected to play an important role in this game, and with his experience, he should be able to deliver a good knock while also contributing behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Thamsanqa Khumalo (33 runs in one game, Strike Rate: 94.29)

Khumalo is a talented batter who could be a great pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game. He generally bats in the top order and is coming off a 33-run innings in the previous game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Matthew Arnold (103 runs & three wickets in two games, E.R.: 8.00)

Arnold is one of the tournament's top all-rounders, scoring valuable runs for his side and also consistently providing them with breakthroughs. He has scored 103 runs at a strike rate of 152.33 and has taken three wickets in two games, making him an excellent addition to your Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Stefen Tait (Four wickets in two games, E.R.: 5.50)

Tait is a top left-arm fast-bowling option for his side and has picked up four wickets with an impressive average of 11.00 in two games so far. He is a must-pick in your fantasy team for today's outing.

TUS vs ES match captain and vice-captain choices

Malcolm Nofal

Malcolm looked brilliant in the previous game, scoring 54 runs at a strike rate of 158.82 and taking one wicket while bowling with an economy rate of 6.50. He is surely a must-have and an excellent captaincy choice for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Tumelo Simelane

Tumelo has been a consistent contributor with the ball so far, picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 6.50. He could be the best pick for your fantasy team's vice-captaincy.

5 must-picks with player stats for TUS vs ES Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats Alindile Mhletywa 9 runs in two games Andile Mokgakane Two wickets in two games Danie Rossouw 34 runs in two games Gareth Dukes 12 runs in two games Keith Dudgeon One wicket in two games

TUS vs ES match expert tips 11th match

Shane Dadswell can provide you with valuable points with both the bat and the ball in this game. He is placed fourth on the wicket-taking chart with four scalps at an economy rate of 8.86. He has also scored 40 runs in the lower order. He is likely to be a valuable pick for your TUS vs ES Dream11 fantasy team.

TUS vs ES Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

TUS vs ES Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Danie Rossouw

Batters: Thamsanga Kumalo, Aron Visser, Andile Mokgakane

All-rounders: Malcolm Nofal, Shane Dadswell, Alindile Mhletywa, Mathhew Arnold

Bowlers: Keith Dudgeon, Stefan Tait, Liam Alder, Tumelo Simelane

TUS vs ES Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

TUS vs ES Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Danie Rossouw

Batters: Thamsanga Kumalo, Aron Visser, Andile Mokgakane

All-rounders: Malcolm Nofal, Shane Dadswell, Michael Erlank, Mathhew Arnold

Bowlers: Keith Dudgeon, Stefan Tait, Liam Alder, Tumelo Simelane

