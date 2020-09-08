TUS vs IBCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Bulgaria Match - Sept 9th, 2020

Match 15 of the ECS T10 Bulgaria League features a blockbuster clash between Indo-Bulgarian CC and Indian Tuskers in Sofia.

Indo-Bulgarian CC has been the team to beat so far with no losses in three outings. Blessed with an explosive batting unit, the reigning Bulgarian champions are well on course for a top-two finish.

Their opponents, Indian Tuskers CC started on the wrong note, courtesy a disappointing loss to MU Dons. However, they did hit back with a dominant nine-wicket win over Barbarian CC on Tuesday.

Although all the signs point towards another one-sided affair in Indo-Bulgarian CC's favour, they will be wary of the Tuskers bowling unit, led by their captain Romald Lazarus.

All in all, another entertaining game awaits in Sofia with both sides looking to sustain their momentum with a win in this fixture.

Squads to choose from

Indian Tuskers CC

Nezer Varghese, Romald Lazarus, Clix John, Jake Mathew, Akshay Harikumar, Arun Saj, Benhur Benjamin, Nithin Sunil, Ken Shaji, Bradley Constantine, Ashad Arifeen, Kevin Shaji and Mandeep Singh.

Indo-Bulgarian CC Squad

Sid Kulkarni, Prakash Mishra, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Bhushan Trevedi, Shafqat Khan, Hamid Raza, Gagandeep Singh, Hristo Lakov, Rohit Singh, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Swarup Nagraj, Steve Jordaan, Lavesh Sharma, Satish Ramachandran and Riyad Mia.

Predicted Playing XIs

Indian Tuskers

N Sunil, F Mohammad, A Harikumar, R Lazarus (C), B Benjamin, C John, J Mathew, N Varghese, K Shaji, B Constantine and A Arifeen

Indo-Bulgarian CC

H Lakov, B Tahiri, S Jordaan, P Mishra (C), S Khan, S Kulkarni, B Trevedi, H Raza, G Singh, R Singh and A Ahmadhel

Match Details

Match: Indian Tuskers CC vs Indo-Bulgarian CC

Date: 9th September 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring game is on the cards in the ECS T10 Bulgaria League with a batting-friendly pitch on offer. Although the pacers have troubled the batsmen early on with some movement off the surface, they should be in for another long day.

The batsmen will look to take the spinners on with there being no spin available off the surface with the shorter dimensions of the ground favouring the former as well.

With this being an evening fixture, the pitch could be a tad slower with 90-95 being a competitive total in Sofia.

ECS T10 Bulgaria Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

TUS vs IBCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Sunil, H Lakov, P Mishra, S Jordaan, B Tahiri, A Harikumar, F Mohammad, R Lazarus, A Ahmadhel, B Constantine and J Mathew

Captain: B Tahiri, Vice-Captain: H Lakov

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Khan, H Lakov, P Mishra, S Jordaan, B Tahiri, A Harikumar, S Kulkarni, R Lazarus, A Ahmadhel, B Constantine and J Mathew

Captain: H Lakov, Vice-Captain: A Harikumar