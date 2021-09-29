TUS vs KTS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Cup 2021, Match 9

Tuskers will take on Knights in the ninth match of the CSA T20 Cup 2021 at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

Tuskers beat Mpumalanga by seven wickets in their previous match and have gone straight to the top of the CSA T20 Cup table. Meanwhile, Knights also got the better of Titans by six wickets in their most recent game and are second in the standings.

Both teams have played just one game in the competition so far.

TUS vs KTS Probable Playing 11 Today

TUS XI

Cameron Delport, Luke Schlemmer, Michael Erlank (C), Andile Mokgakane, Tshepang Dithole(wk), Kyle Nipper, Keith Dudgeon, Gareth Dukes, Zakariya Paruk, Thula Ngcobo, Nduduzo Mfoza

KTS XI

Matthew Kleinveldt, Jacques Snyman, Rilee Rossouw, Pite van Biljon (C), Farhaan Behardien, Wandile Makwetu(wk), Migael Pretorius, Gerald Coetzee, Gregory Mahlokwana, Nealan van Heerden, Mbulelo Budaza

Match Details

TUS vs KTS, CSA T20 2021, Match 9

Date and Time: 29th September, 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be batting friendly and the ball comes well on to the bat. Pacers can expect some bounce on this track. A score of 150 is expected to be par at this venue.

Today’s TUS vs KTS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

When it comes to donning the gloves behind the stumps, there are few players better than W Makwetu. The fact that he’s also an incredible batter who can take on the bowlers also makes him a convincing choice for your fantasy side.

Batters

C Delport is known to bide his time on the pitch before unleashing the big shots. Once he gets going, it’s hard to stop him. Delport also has plenty of experience and he has scored 5792 runs at an average of 25.29 in 251 T20s.

All-rounders

All-rounders are especially crucial in the shorter format and K Nipper has been at the top of his game recently. He scored 15 runs and picked up two wickets in the last match.

Bowlers

M Pretorius’ bowling could prove to be a major cause of concern for the opposition. He’s in excellent form having picked up three wickets in the last game.

Top 5 best players to pick in TUS vs KTS Dream11 prediction team

C Delport (TUS) – 106 points

R Rossouw (KTS) – 104 points

K Nipper (TUS) – 92 points

M Pretorius (KTS) – 87 points

J Snyman (KTS) – 63 points

Important stats for TUS vs KTS Dream11 prediction team

C Delport: 72 runs

R Rossouw: 73 runs

K Nipper: 15 runs and 2 wickets

M Pretorius: 3 wickets

J Snyman: 20 runs and 1 wicket

TUS vs KTS Dream11 Prediction Today

TUS vs KTS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W Makwetu, C Delport, R Rossouw, M Erlank, K Nipper, G Dukes, J Snyman, M Pretorius, M Budaza, G Coetzee, T Ngcobo

Captain: C Delport, Vice-Captain: R Rossouw

TUS vs KTS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: W Makwetu, C Delport, R Rossouw, M Erlank, F Behardien, K Nipper, G Dukes, J Snyman, M Pretorius, M Budaza, G Coetzee

Captain: K Nipper, Vice-Captain: M Pretorius

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava