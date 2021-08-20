TUS vs LIO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20, Match 27

Tuskers XI will take on Lions XI in the 27th match of the Pondicherry T20 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem in Puducherry on Friday.

With two wins from eight matches, Tuskers XI are at the bottom of the Pondicherry T20 table. However, they defeated Panthers XI by five wickets in their last game and will be heading into today's fixture high on confidence. Lions XI have also endured a difficult start to their Pondicherry T20 campaign and much like Tuskers XI, have won just two games so far.

TUS vs LIO Probable Playing 11 Today

TUS XI

Parandaman Thamaraikannan (C), Aravind K, Palani R, Kumar P, Yash Jadhav (WK), Ankit Agarwal, Malladi Subrahmanyam, Akash Kargave, Sowrrow Singh, Sharadh Kishan A, Sabari Rajasekar

LIO XI

A Angappan, Shreeraj Anant Gharat, Kamaleeshwaran A, Parameeswaran S, Nitish Salekar, Satish Jangir B, Shri Sivagunal S, Muhammed Salmanul Faris (WK), Murugan P (C), Magadevan Mathan, Rajaram S

Match Details

TUS vs LIO, Pondicherry T20, Match 27

Date and Time: 20th August, 2021, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Siechem, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem in Puducherry generally favors the batsmen, especially in this format. Bowlers will struggle to pick up wickets and contain the flow of runs, with the par score at the venue being around 100.

Today’s TUS vs LIO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Y A Jadhav has done a fine job as the Tuskers XI's wicketkeeper-bastsman. He has consistently scored runs while also being sharp behind the stumps.

Batsmen

K Aravind is Tuskers XI's leading run-scorer in the Pondicherry T20, amassing 255 runs in runs games. He scored 42 runs in the last game.

N Manik Salekar will be the player to keep an eye out for from the Lions XI team. In addition to scoring 187 runs, he has picked up four wickets.

All-rounder

P Thamaraikannan is a dependable all-rounder for Tuskers XI. He has scored 203 runs in eight Pondicherry T20 matches while also taking three wickets.

Bowlers

Satish B has had a phenomenal Pondicherry T20 campaign on the individual front. In addition to picking up 10 wickets, he has also scored 117 vital runs down the order.

Top 5 best players to pick in TUS vs LIO Dream11 prediction team

Satish B (LIO) – 551 points

P Thamaraikannan (TUS) – 548 points

N Manik Salekar (LIO) – 426 points

S Parameeswaran (LIO) – 421 points

K Aravind (TUS) – 417 points

Important stats for TUS vs LIO Dream11 prediction team

Satish B: 117 runs and 10 wickets

P Thamaraikannan: 203 runs and 3 wickets

N Manik Salekar: 187 runs and 4 wickets

F Ahmed: 98 runs and 5 wickets

K Aravind: 225 runs

TUS vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Today (Pondicherry T20)

TUS vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Pondicherry T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Y A Jadhav, N Manik Salekar, K Aravind, A Kamaleeshwaran, S A Gharat, P Thamaraikannan, S Parameeswaran, F Ahmed, Satish B, R Palani, M Mathan

Captain: P Thamaraikannan. Vice-captain: N Manik-Salekar

TUS vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Pondicherry T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Y A Jadhav, N Manik Salekar, K Aravind, A Kamaleeshwaran, P Thamaraikannan, S Parameeswaran, S Singh, F Ahmed, Satish B, R Palani, S Rajaram

Captain: Satish B. Vice-captain: S Parameeswaran

Edited by Samya Majumdar