TUS vs LIO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2023, Match 15

The 15th match of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2023 will see the Tuskers XI (TUS) squaring off against Lions XI (LIO) at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Thuthipet on Thursday, July 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TUS vs LIO Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Lions XI have won none of their last four matches. Tuskers XI, on the other hand, have won two victories in four appearances.

Lions XI will give it their all to win the match, but the Tuskers XI are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TUS vs LIO Match Details

The 15th match of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2023 will be played on July 6 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Thuthipet. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TUS vs LIO, Match 15

Date and Time: 6th July 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Thuthipet

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both bowlers and batters. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this fresh pitch. Spinners will be crucial on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Tigers XI and Sharks XI, where a total of 248 runs were scored at a loss of 19 wickets.

TUS vs LIO Form Guide

TUS - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

LIO - Won 0 of their last 4 matches

TUS vs LIO Probable Playing XI

TUS Playing XI

No injury updates

Nitin Kumar, N Thennavan, Ragavan Ramamoorthy, Jaswant Singh, Akash Anand Kargave, Fabid Ahmed (c), Mohan Doss R (wk), R Ayyanar, Satish Jangir B, M Mathan, Manik Verma

LIO Playing XI

No injury updates

Jai Dagar, S Manikandan, T Prathapraj, Jashwanth Shreeram R, Nitin Pranav V (c), B Surendar, Krishna Pandey, Rohan Suresh, Vishnu, Vamsi Krishna (wk), Mariyappan P

TUS vs LIO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Doss

M Doss is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. V Krishna is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Vishnu K

S Jangir and Vishnu K are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. J Shreeram played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

B Chauhan

K Datt Pandey and B Chauhan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. F Ahmed is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

V Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K B Nair and V Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Sharma is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TUS vs LIO match captain and vice-captain choices

B Chauhan

B Chauhan will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 337 points in the last four matches.

V Singh

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make V Singh as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 262 points in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for TUS vs LIO, Match 15

B Chauhan

V Singh

K Datt Pandey

F Ahmed

Naarayanan KR

Tuskers XI vs Lions XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Tuskers XI vs Lions XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Doss

Batters: S Jangir, Vishnu K

All-rounders: B Chauhan (c), F Ahmed, K Datt Pandey, A Kamaleeshwaran

Bowlers: K B Nair, N Sharma, V Singh (vc), R Suresh

Tuskers XI vs Lions XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Doss

Batters: S Jangir

All-rounders: B Chauhan (vc), F Ahmed, K Datt Pandey, A Kamaleeshwaran

Bowlers: K B Nair, N Sharma, V Singh (c), Naarayanan KR, S Yadav

