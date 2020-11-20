TUS vs LIO Pondicherry T20 Tournament Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Match – November 21st, 2020

In the 17th match of the Pondicherry T20 tournament, Tuskers XI take on Lions XI.

Tuskers have had a mixed campaign in the Pondicherry T20 tournament so far. They recorded a winning start to the tournament before losing consecutive matches.

The Tuskers picked themselves back up again to record two wins on the trot and would like to make it three in a row by beating the Lions in this Pondicherry T20 game. The Tuskers are arriving into this Pondicherry T20 game off the back of a 74-run win over Sharks XI in their previous match.

Meanwhile, Lions XI have failed to find a footing in the Pondicherry T20 tournament. They are winless after playing four matches. The last time these two sides met each other in the Pondicherry T20 tournament, Tuskers recorded a four-run victory.

Pondicherry T20 tournament: Squads to choose from

Tuskers XI

P Surendiran (wk), Fabid Ahmed, Mohit Mittan, Nitish Manik Salekar, Neyan Kangayan, Sagar Udeshi, Abin Mathew M, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Muhammed Nazil CTK, Priyam Ashish, Santhosh Kumaran S, Sidarth Sankar, V Arunkumar, Ilakkia Venthan S, Jikendra Jadhav, Sharadh Kishan A, G Thivagar, P Murugan, G Babu, Pankaj Singh.

Lions XI

Ayyanar R, Karthik S (wk), Akash Kargave, Surendar B (c), Akash Tomar, A Subikshan, Syed Aziz A, P Thamaraikannan, S Raju, Vignesh K, Venkadesan S, MalaiRaja M, Vivekanandan R, Thamizhmani G, K Nagur Babu, T Nataraj, Palani R, Pooviarasan M, Radjrathename N, Thennavan N, Sivaraj C.

Predicted Playing-11

Tuskers XI

P Surendiran (wk), Fabid Ahmed, Mohit Mittan, Nitish Manik Salekar, Neyan Kangayan, Sagar Udeshi, Abin Mathew M, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Muhammed Nazil CTK, Priyam Ashish, Santhosh Kumaran S.

Lions XI

Ayyanar R, Karthik S (wk), Akash Kargave, Surendar B (c), Akash Tomar, A Subikshan, Syed Aziz A, P Thamaraikannan, S Raju, Vignesh K, Venkadesan S.

Match Details

Game: Tuskers XI vs Lions XI

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground

Date: 21st November, 2020,

Time: 9:30 AM IST.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Puducherry at the Pondicherry T20 tournament can be described as a balanced one.

It has favoured both the batsmen and bowlers. At times, the pitch tends to get slower, which makes run-scoring a bit difficult. At other times, it is a great batting track, and scores upward of 150 runs are quite achievable.

TUS vs LIO Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Pondicherry T20 tournament: TUS vs LIO Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Karthik-II, R Ayyanar, N Kangayan, A A Subikshan, M Mittan, P Ratnaparkhe, F Ahmed, P Thamaraikannam, A Mathew M, K Vignesh, S Udeshi.

Captain: P Ratnaparkhe. Vice-Captain: A Mathew M.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Karthik-II, R Ayyanar, N Kangayan, A A Subikshan, M Mittan, P Ratnaparkhe, F Ahmed, P Ashish, A Mathew M, K Vignesh, S Udeshi.

Captain: P Ashish. Vice-Captain: N Kangayan.