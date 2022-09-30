TUS vs MPR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for CSA Provincial T20 Cup, Match 3

Match 3 of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup will see Tuskers (TUS) locking horns with Mpumalanga Rhinos (MPR) at the City Oval in Pietermaritzburg on Friday (September 30). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the TUS vs MPR Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first game of the tournament and will look to start on a positive note. The Rhinos have an experienced and in-form squad, while the Tuskers have a young squad of promising players.

Tuskers will look to open their campaign with a win, but the Rhinos have a better squad and are expected to prevail.

TUS vs MPR Match Details

Match 3 of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup will be played on September 30 at the City Oval in Pietermaritzburg at 5:45 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TUS vs MPR, Match 3

Date and Time: September 30, 2022; 5:45 pm IST

Venue: City Oval, Pietermaritzburg

Pitch Report

The surface at the City Oval in Pietermaritzburg looks well-balanced. There should be plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The pitch has not been used for international games in the last 19 years.

TUS vs MPR Form Guide

TUS - Will be playing their first game

MPR - Will be playing their first game

TUS vs MPR Probable Playing XIs

TUS

No injury update

C Shekleton (wk), T Koekemoer, J Vandiar, T Khumalo, A Mokgakane, M Nofal, M Erlank (c), A Mhletywa, K Dudgeon, S Tait, K Mannikam

MPR

No injury update

R Herman, M Cook(C), B Van Niekerk, M Mayet, T Koto, J Snyman, B Schraader, A Kok, T Ngcobo, J Hinrichsen, K Kenny

TUS vs MPR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

R Hermann

Hermann is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. C Shekleton is another good pick .

Batters

Y Cook

J Vandier and Y Cook are the two best batter picks. T Koekemoer has played well in the last few games, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

J Snyman

Snyman and M Erlank are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Nofal is another good pick.

Bowlers

T Ngcobo

The top bowler picks are T Ngcobo and K Dudgeon. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. S Tait is another good pick.

TUS vs MPR match captain and vice-captain choices

J Snyman

Snyman is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him a safe pick for captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of the grand league teams.

Y Cook

As the pitch looks well-balanced with help for both batters and bowlers, you could make Y Cook the captain of the grand league teams.

Five Must-Picks for TUS vs MPR, Match 3

J Snyman

Y Cook

J Vandier

M Nofal

T Koekemoer

Tuskers vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it's advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team could help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain would be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Tuskers vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: R Hermann, C Shekleton

Batters: T Koekemoer, Y Cook, J Vandier

All-rounders: J Snyman, M Erlank, M Nofal

Bowlers: K Dudgeon, S Tait, T Ngcobo

Tuskers vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: R Hermann

Batters: T Koekemoer, Y Cook, J Vandier

All-rounders: J Snyman, B Schraader, M Nofal

Bowlers: K Dudgeon, S Tait, T Ngcobo, J Hinrichsen

