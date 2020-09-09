TUS vs MUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Bulgaria Match - Sept 10th, 2020

Match 18 of the ECS T10 Bulgaria League features Medical University Sofia in action as they take on Indian Tuskers.

Medical University Sofia have been on a roll lately and posted a morale-boosting win against Indo-Bulgarian CC. Although they did lose to MU Dons earlier in the week, they still look on course for a top-two finish.

Their opponents, on the other hand, have endured a torrid time in the competition. With just one win in six games, the Tuskers are delicately placed at the fourth spot, just ahead of an equally disappointing Barbarian CC outfit.

The Tuskers couldn't muster a fight against Medical University Sofia in the reverse fixture as they succumbed to a 34-run loss.

Although all signs point towards another similar result, we could see an improved performance from the Tuskers, who have nothing to lose on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

Indian Tuskers CC

Nezer Varghese, Romald Lazarus, Clix John, Jake Mathew, Akshay Harikumar, Arun Saj, Benhur Benjamin, Nithin Sunil, Ken Shaji, Bradley Constantine, Ashad Arifeen, Kevin Shaji and Mandeep Singh.

Medical University Sofia

Jevon Payne, Ivaylo Katzarski, Dimo Krasimirov, Andrei Lilov, Deyan Georgiev, Nick Robinson, Hristo Boykov, Nikolay Nankov, Ivan Kamburov, Krasmir Kamenov, Boyko Heralanov, Alexandar Stoyche, Stuart Clarkson, Andy Robinson and Tom Omolo

Predicted Playing XIs

Indian Tuskers

N Sunil, F Mohammad, A Harikumar, R Lazarus (C), B Benjamin, C John, J Mathew, N Varghese, K Shaji, B Constantine and A Arifeen

Medical University Sofia

N Shah (C), N Oliviera, B Gattapur, A Jacob, D Vinu, T Patel, I de Silva, K D'Souza, O Rasool, H Yusuf and G Seekkuge

Match Details

Match: Indian Tuskers CC vs Medical University Sofia CC

Date: 10th September 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

Pitch Report

The batsmen are in for another field day at the National Sports Academy Ground in Sofia. With not much help on offer for the bowlers, the batsmen have been able to play their natural game from the outset, which has reflected in the high scores we have seen in the tournament.

It shouldn't be any different on Thursday although the spinners can expect some turn in the middle overs. With the conditions not likely to change much during the game, both sides will look to bat first and make good use of the conditions up front.

ECS T10 Bulgaria Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

TUS vs MUS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Oliviera, I de Silva, N Varghese, B Gattapur, F Mohammad, A Harikumar, N Shah, A Jacob, H Yusuf and B Constantine

Captain: B Gattapur, Vice-Captain: F Mohammad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Sunil, I de Silva, B Benjamin, B Gattapur, F Mohammad, A Harikumar, N Shah, A Jacob, D Vinu and B Constantine

Captain: B Gattapur, Vice-Captain: I de Silva