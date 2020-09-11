TUS vs MUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Bulgaria Match - Sept 11th, 2020

The third-place playoff in the ECS T10 Bulgaria League 2020 pits Medical University Sofia against Indian Tuskers at the National Sports Academy in Sofia.

Medical University Sofia found themselves on the wrong end of a Sulaiman Ali special in the semi-finals, which saw them lose a close game. They will be looking to end their campaign on a high against an Indian Tuskers side that was demolished by a rampant Indo-Bulgarian CC outfit earlier in the day.

Although Medical University Sofia won both their league fixtures against the Tuskers, they will be wary of a wounded Tuskers side. With the Tuskers showing some promise of late, we should be in for a cracking encounter.

Squads to choose from

Medical University Sofia

Kevin D'Souza, Nikhil Oliviera, Bipin Gattapur, Albin Jacob, Delrick Vinu, Tirth Patel, Ashbel Nicson, Ishaan De Silva, Nisarg Shah, Omar Rasool, Huzaif Yusuf, Shivang Keshvala, Gathsara Seekkuge, Aarush Sajjad, Nithin Koppula and Fawaz Khalid

Indian Tuskers

Nezer Varghese, Romald Lazarus, Clix John, Jake Mathew, Akshay Harikumar, Arun Saj, Benhur Benjamin, Nithin Sunil, Ken Shaji, Bradley Constantine, Ashad Arifeen, Kevin Shaji and Mandeep Singh.

Predicted Playing XIs

Medical University Sofia

N Shah (C), N Oliviera, B Gattapur, A Jacob, D Vinu, T Patel, I de Silva, K D'Souza, O Rasool, H Yusuf and G Seekkuge

Indian Tuskers

N Sunil, F Mohammad, A Harikumar, R Lazarus (C), B Benjamin, C John, J Mathew, N Varghese, K Shaji, B Constantine and A Arifeen

Match Details

Match: Medical University Sofia vs Indian Tuskers

Date: 11th September 2020, at 4:30 PM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

Pitch Report

The pitch has played pretty well in the tournament, with scores of over 100 being registered quite frequently. Although the pacers are getting some help early on, there isn't much room for error, especially with the shorter boundaries coming into play. The batsmen should be able to play their shots from the word go, with both sides looking to bat first in this high-octane clash.

ECS T10 Bulgaria Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

TUS vs MUS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Oliviera, F Mohammad, I de Silva, K DSouza, R Lazarus, B Gattapur, A Harikumar, N Shah, H Yusuf, D Vinu and B Constantine

Captain: F Mohammad, Vice-Captain: B Gattapur

Fantasy Suggestion #2: O Rasool, F Mohammad, I de Silva, K DSouza, C John, B Gattapur, A Harikumar, N Shah, H Yusuf, D Vinu and B Constantine

Captain: B Gattapur, Vice-Captain: A Harikumar