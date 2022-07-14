TUS vs PAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2022, Match 7

Tuskers XI will take on Panthers XI in the seventh match of the Pondicherry T20 2022 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem in Puducherry on Thursday.

Tuskers XI secured a wonderful win over Tigers XI in the previous match and will be heading into this match with plenty of confidence. They will be looking to sustain the winning momentum.

For Panthers XI, this will be their first match of the tournament and they will be looking to begin it with a victory.

TUS vs PAN Probable Playing 11 Today

TUS XI

Ayyanar R (c & wk), Kamaleeshwaran A, Mathan M, Akash Kargave, Rajaram S, Santhamoorthy S, Satish Jangir B, Thennavan N, Vignesh K, Ragavan Ramamoorthy, Saurabh Yadav

PAN XI

Iqlas Naha, Damodaran Rohit, Yash Jadhav, Ameer Zeeshan N, Karthik B Nair, J Manikandan, Ashith Rajiv, Santhosh Kumaran S, Abin Mathew, Gurvinder Singh, George Samuel A (wk), SB Sai Chetan

Match Details

TUS vs PAN, Pondicherry T20 2022, Match 7

Date and Time: July 14, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The pitch here seems to be balanced and both bowlers and batters will find something on the surface. Bowling first will be an ideal option because scores have been harder to defend as the track has slowed down in the second half.

Today's TUS vs PAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

R Ayyanar is an exciting young wicket-keeper who has shone on the biggest stages. He will be eyeing a big knock here.

Batters

A Kargave has been wonderful for Tuskers XI so far. He has scored 95 runs in three matches so far. In the most recent game against Tigers XI, he slammed 63 runs at a strike rate of 210.

All-rounders

A Kamaleeshwaran is a great all-rounder who has plenty of experience. With 106 runs in three matches at an average of 53, he is the second highest run-scorer in the tournament.

He has also picked up a wicket and can prove to be a fabulous captaincy pick for your TUS vs PAN Dream11 fantasy team.

S Jangir B is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy side. He has scored 92 runs and also picked up three wickets. He can also prove to be a fantastic multiplier choice.

Bowlers

Mathan M will be the leading bowler for Tuskers XI as he has produced the goods. He has scalped four wickets in three matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in TUS vs PAN Dream11 prediction team

S Jangir-B (TUS) – 232 points

Vignesh K (TUS) – 230 points

A Kamaleeshwaran (TUS) – 190 points

A Kargave (TUS) – 194 points

Mathan-M (TUS) – 124 points

Important stats for TUS vs PAN Dream11 prediction team

S Jangir-B: 92 runs and 3 wickets

Vignesh K: 21 runs and 5 wickets

A Kamaleeshwaran: 106 runs and 1 wicket

A Kargave: 95 runs

Mathan-M: 4 wickets

TUS vs PAN Dream11 Prediction Today

TUS vs PAN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Ayyanar, A Kargave, A Zeeshan-N, D Rohit, S Jangir-B, Vignesh-K, A Kamaleeshwaran, Mathan-M, S Santhamoorthy, A Mathew-M, K B Nair

Captain: S Jangir-B, Vice-Captain: A Kamaleeshwaran

TUS vs PAN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Ayyanar, A Kargave, A Zeeshan-N, D Rohit, S Jangir-B, Vignesh-K, A Kamaleeshwaran, S Yadav, Mathan-M, A Mathew-M, K B Nair

Captain: Vignesh K, Vice-Captain: A Kargave.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far