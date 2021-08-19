TUS vs PAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20, Match 26

Tuskers XI will take on Panthers XI in the 26th match of the Pondicherry T20 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem in Puducherry on Thursday.

Tuskers XI have won just once in the Pondicherry T20, with the sole victory coming against Tigers XI. They must win their remaining three matches to have any hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Panthers XI have had a brilliant Pondicherry T20 campaign and have already booked their place in the semi-finals. They’ve won seven games while losing just once.

TUS vs PAN Probable Playing 11 Today

TUS XI

Kumar P, K Aravind, Fabid Ahmed (c), Akash Anand Kargave, P Thamaraikannan, Yash Avinash Jadhav (wk), Aleti Karthik Reddy, R Palani, Sowrrow Singh, Malladi Subrahmanyam Sarma, S Rohan

PAN XI

Priyam Ashish, J Tharun, Ameer Zeeshan N, Mohan Doss R, J Manikandan, Ashith Rajiv, Santhosh Kumaran S, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Saie Sharan Y, George Samuel A (wk), SB Sai Chetan

Match Details

TUS vs PAN, Pondicherry T20, Match 26

Date and Time: 19th August, 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Siechem, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem in Puducherry generally favors the batsmen, especially in the T10 format. Bowlers will struggle to pick up wickets and contain the flow of runs, with the par score at the venue being around 100.

Today’s TUS vs PAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

YA Jadhav has done a fine job as Tuskers XI's wicketkeeper-batsman. He has scored runs consistently while also being sharp behind the stumps.

Batsmen

K Aravind is Tuskers XI's leading run-scorer in the Pondicherry T20, amassing 213 runs in seven games. Although he has failed to score big over the last two matches, Aravind can play a decisive knock today.

J Manikandan has been phenomenal with the bat for Panthers XI in the Pondicherry T20.

All-rounders

Ameer N can be considered among the multiplier choices for your TUS vs PAN Dream11 Fantasy team. He has scored 292 runs and picked up four wickets in the Pondicherry T20.

P Thamaraikannan is yet another dependable all-rounder for Tuskers XI. He has scored 183 runs in seven matches while also taking three wickets.

Bowler

B B Sharma has consistently picked up wickets in the Pondicherry T20, taking 12 scalps so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in TUS vs PAN Dream11 prediction team

Ameer N (PAN) – 587 points

B B Sharma (PAN) – 474 points

P Thamaraikannan (TUS) – 413 points

K Aravind (TUS) – 340 points

Y A Jadhav (TUS) – 338 points

Important stats for TUS vs PAN Dream11 prediction team

Ameer N: 292 runs and 4 wickets

B B Sharma: 53 runs and 12 wickets

P Thamaraikannan: 183 runs and 3 wickets

K Aravind: 213 runs

P Ashish: 162 runs

TUS vs PAN Dream11 Prediction Today (Pondicherry T20)

TUS vs PAN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Y A Jadhav, K Aravind, J Manikandan, P Ashish, MS Sarma, Ameer N, P Thamaraikanna, F Ahmed, B B Sharma, Santhosh S, R Palani

Captain: Ameer N. Vice-captain: P Thamaraikannan

TUS vs PAN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Y A Jadhav, K Aravind, J Manikandan, P Ashish, MS Sarma, Ameer N, P Thamaraikanna, B B Sharma, Santhosh S, R Palani, Saie Y

Captain: B B Sharma. Vice-captain: K Aravind

Edited by Samya Majumdar