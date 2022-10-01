TUS vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2022 Pool A Match

Tuskers will take on South Africa U19 in a Pool A match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2022 at the City Oval, Pietermaritzburg on Saturday (October 1). Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TUS vs SA-U19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Both Tuskers and South Africa U19 recorded wins in their respective first encounters to start this season strongly. Tuskers hunted down 154 with four overs to spare against Mpumalanga Rhinos. Meanwhile, South Africa U19 chased down 143 with four overs to spare against Eastern Storm.

TUS vs SA-U19, Match Details

The Pool A match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2022 between Tuskers and South Africa U19 will be played on October 1st at the City Oval in Pietermaritzburg. The game is set to take place at 1 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TUS vs SA-U19

Date & Time: October 1, 2022, 1 PM IST

Venue: City Oval, Pietermaritzburg

Pitch Report

There have been two matches played at the City Oval in Pietermaritzburg in this tournament and scores of 143 and 154 have been hunted down very easily. The track at this venue is a good one to bat on and another good batting surface is likely to be in store for this game.

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average 1st-innings score: 148

Average 2nd-innings score: 150

TUS vs SA-U19 Probable Playing 11 today

Tuskers Team News

No major injury concerns.

Tuskers Probable Playing XI: Jonathan Vandiar, Michael Erlank, Malcolm Nofal, Andile Mogakane, Keith Dudgeon, Cameron Shekleton (c & wk), Kurtlyn Mannikam, Alindile Mhletywa, Stefan Tait, Nduduzo Mfoza, Gareth Dukes.

South Africa U19 Team News

No major injury concerns.

South Africa U19 Probable Playing XI: Kwena Maphaka, Matthew Boast, Ronan Hermann (wk), Dewan Marais, Liam Alder, Abdullah Bayoumy, Liyema Waqu, George Van Heerden (c), Richard Seletswane, Juan James, Meeka eel Prince.

Today’s TUS vs SA-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ronan Hermann (1 match, 37 runs)

Ronan Hermann laid a solid foundation for SA-U19’s win in the last game against Eastern Storm. He scored 38 off 27 balls in a knock that comprised of four fours.

Top Batter Pick

George Van Heerden (1 match, 18 runs)

George Van Heerden seemed to be in fine touch in the last game. He made 18 in just 11 deliveries and struck two fours and a six.

Top All-rounder Pick

Malcolm Nofal (1 match, 52 runs, 0 wickets)

Malcolm Nofal was superb in the first game of this season for TUS. He bowled just one over and conceded four runs. With the bat, Nofal smashed a 31-ball 52 in a knock that included four fours and two sixes.

Top Bowler Pick

Stefan Tait (1 match, 2 wickets)

Stefan Tait bowled an excellent spell in the last encounter. He returned with figures of 2/19 from his four-over spell.

TUS vs SA-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Matthew Boast (1 match, 39 runs, 2 wickets)

Matthew Boast had a huge all-round impact in SA-U19’s win in the last game. He racked up 39 off 20 balls in a knock that included four fours and two sixes. Boast also returned with figures of 2/25 from four overs.

Andile Mogakane (1 match, 52 runs)

Andile Mogakane guided TUS to a comfortable victory in their last fixture against Mpumalanga Rhinos. He scored an unbeaten 32-ball 52 (five fours and two sixes).

5 Must-picks with player stats for TUS vs SA-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Matthew Boast 39 runs & 2 wickets in 1 match Malcolm Nofal 52 runs & 0 wickets in 1 match Andile Mogakane 52 runs in 1 match Stefan Tait 2 wickets in 1 match Liam Alder 2 wickets in 1 match

TUS vs SA-U19 match expert tips

Malcolm Nofal and Matthew Boast are the premier all-rounders for their respective sides (TUS and SA-U19) and they will be the top captaincy contenders.

TUS vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Tuskers vs South Africa U19 - CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Ronan Hermann

Batters: Jonathan Vandiar, Andile Mogakane, George Van Heerden, Meeka eel Prince

All-rounders: Malcolm Nofal, Matthew Boast

Bowlers: Keith Dudgeon, Stefan Tait, Liam Alder, Kwena Maphaka

TUS vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Tuskers vs South Africa U19 - CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Ronan Hermann

Batters: Jonathan Vandiar, Andile Mogakane, George Van Heerden, Dewan Marais

All-rounders: Michael Erlank, Malcolm Nofal, Matthew Boast

Bowlers: Stefan Tait, Liam Alder, Kwena Maphaka

