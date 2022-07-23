TUS vs SHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the Pondicherry T20 Tournament, Match 20

Tuskers XI (TUS) are all set to lock horns with Sharks XI (SHA) in the 20th match of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament at Cricket Association Puducherry Seichem Ground in Puducherry on Saturday, July 23.

Tuskers XI are fifth in the standings, having won three out of their six matches. They lost their last encounter against Bulls XI by nine wickets. Sharks XI, on the other hand, have won three out of their five matches and are second in the points table. They won their last game against Tigers XI by 47 runs.

TUS vs SHA Probable Playing 11 Today

TUS XI

Ayyanar R (C & WK), Kamaleeshwaran A, Akash Kargave, Thennavan N, Mathan M, Santhamoorthy S, Nitin Kumar S, Ragavan Ramamoorthy, Satish Jangir B, Vignesh K, Saurabh Yadav.

SHA XI

Chiranjeevi G (C), AS Govindaraajan, Aravindraj Ravichandran (WK), Mohit Mittan, Premraj Rajavelu, Thivagar G, Vishal Khokhar, Raghu Sharma, Akshay Jain S, Abeesh TA, Kushwanth Silora.

Match Details

TUS vs SHA, Pondicherry T20 Tournament, Match 20.

Date and Time: 23th July 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Seichem Ground, Puducherry.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground is a balanced one. While the pacers are expected to receive some initial swing with the new ball, the spinners will also come into play as the match progresses. Chasing should be the preferred option for both teams, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 143 runs.

Today’s TUS vs SHA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

R Ayyanar: Ayyanar has had a great outing with the bat in the Pondicherry T20 Tournament so far, scoring 111 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 116.84.

Batters

Akash Anand Kargave: Kargave has scored 133 runs in six matches at an outstanding strike rate of 156.47. He is one of his team's most promising prospects and is well-known for his ability to put on a great show with the bat.

Mohit Mittan: Mohit has done exceptionally well for Tigers XI in the tournament, scoring 182 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 137.88.

All-rounders

Satish Jangir B: Satish has scored 107 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 142.67. He has also taken five wickets at an economy rate of 6.76.

Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi: Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi has scored 109 runs in five matches, while also picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 6.36.

Bowlers

Raghu Sharma: Raghu is a genuine wicket-taker who will lead the Sharks' bowling attack on Saturday. He has taken six wickets at an economy rate of 6.78 in five matches.

Thivagar G: Thivagar had a great outing in the last match, scalping two wickets at an economy rate of 5.25.

Top 5 best players to pick in TUS vs SHA Dream11 prediction team

Satish Jangir B (TUS) - 321 points

Kamaleeshwaran A (TUS) - 319 points

Mohit Mittan (SHA) - 311 points

AS Govindaraajan (SHA) - 298 points

Akash Anand Kargave (TUS) - 268 points

Important Stats for TUS vs SHA Dream11 prediction team

Satish Jangir B: 107 runs and 5 wickets in 6 matches, SR - 142.67, ER - 6.67

Kamaleeshwaran A: 126 runs and 5 wickets in 6 matches, SR - 112.50, ER - 8.26

Mohit Mittan: 182 runs and 1 wicket in 5 matches, SR - 137.88, ER - 5.00

AS Govindaraajan: 192 runs in 5 matches, SR - 137.88

Akash Anand Kargave: 133 runs in 6 matches, SR - 156.47

TUS vs SHA Dream11 Prediction Today (Pondicherry T20 Tournament)

TUS vs SHA Dream11 Prediction – Pondicherry T20 Tournament

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Ayyanar, Akash Anand Kargave, AS Govindaraajan, Mohit Mittan, Satish Jangir B, Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi, Raghu Sharma, Kamaleeshwaran A, Mathan M, Thivagar G, Vishal Khokhar.

Captain: Satish Jangir B. Vice-captain: Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi.

TUS vs SHA Dream11 Prediction – Pondicherry T20 Tournament

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Ayyanar, Akash Anand Kargave, AS Govindaraajan, Mohit Mittan, Satish Jangir B, Kamaleeshwaran A, Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi, Vignesh K, Raghu Sharma, Thivagar G, Santhamoorthy S.

Captain: Kamaleeshwaran A. Vice-captain: Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi.

