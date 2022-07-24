TUS vs TIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the Pondicherry T20 Tournament, Match 21

Tuskers XI (TUS) are all set to lock horns with Tigers XI (TIG) in the 21st match of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament at Cricket Association Puducherry Seichem Ground in Puducherry on Sunday, July 24.

Tuskers XI are fifth in the standings, having won three out of their seven matches. They lost their last encounter against Sharks XI by 20 runs. Tigers XI, on the other hand, have won three out of their eight matches and are third in the points table. They lost their last game against the Bulls XI by eight runs.

TUS vs TIG Probable Playing 11 Today

TUS XI

Ayyanar R (C & WK), Kamaleeshwaran A, Akash Kargave, Thennavan N, Mathan M, Santhamoorthy S, Nitin Kumar S, Ragavan Ramamoorthy, Satish Jangir B, Vignesh K, Saurabh Yadav.

TIG XI

Mathavan M (WK), Ragupathy R (C), Paras Ratnaparkhe, Jullian Jacab, Malladi Subrahmanyam, Sivamurugan M, Jasvanth S, Yathish Kumar N, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Saie Sharan Y, Aravind Kothandapani.

Match Details

TUS vs TIG, Pondicherry T20 Tournament, Match 21.

Date and Time: 24th July 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Seichem Ground, Puducherry.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground is a balanced one. While the pacers are expected to receive some initial swing with the new ball, the spinners will also come into play as the match progresses. Chasing should be the preferred option for both teams, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 125 runs.

Today’s TUS vs SHA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

R Ayyanar: Ayyanar has scored 112 in seven Pondicherry T20 Tournament matches at a strike rate of 115.46.

Batters

Akash Anand Kargave: Kargave has smashed 135 runs in seven matches at an outstanding strike rate of 146.74.

Aravind Kothandapani: Aravind has been in excellent form with the bat, scoring 228 runs in eight matches.

All-rounders

Satish Jangir B: Satish has scored 124 runs and picked up five wickets in seven Pondicherry T20 Tournament matches.

Paras Ratnaparkhe: Ratnaparkhe has scored 213 in addition to taking six wickets at an economy rate of 4.82 in eight matches.

Bowlers

Jasvanth S: Jasvanth has done exceptionally well with the ball in the last couple of matches, taking seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.48.

R Vijai: Vijai has managed to scalp eight wickets in seven matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who could be a good budget pick for this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in TUS vs TIG Dream11 prediction team

Jullian Jacab (TUS) - 604 points

Paras Ratnaparkhe (TUS) - 460 points

Vignesh K (TUS) - 398 points

Aravind Kothandapani (TIG) - 390 points

Satish Jangir B (TUS) - 352 points

Important Stats for TUS vs TIG Dream11 prediction team

Jullian Jacab: 51 runs and 16 wickets in 8 matches, SR - 121.43, ER - 6.45

Paras Ratnaparkhe: 213 runs and 6 wickets in 8 matches, SR - 98.61, ER - 4.82

Vignesh K: 48 runs and 8 wickets in 7 matches, SR - 102.13, ER - 6.17

Aravind Kothandapani: 228 runs in 8 matches, SR - 126.67

Satish Jangir B: 124 runs and 5 wickets in 7 matches, SR - 130.53, ER - 7.00

TUS vs TIG Dream11 Prediction Today (Pondicherry T20 Tournament)

TUS vs TIG Dream11 Prediction – Pondicherry T20 Tournament

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Ayyanar, Akash Anand Kargave, Aravind Kothandapani, R Ragupathy, Satish Jangir B, Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi, Raghu Sharma, Kamaleeshwaran A, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Jullian Jacab, Mathan M, R Vijai, Jasvanth S.

Captain: Satish Jangir B. Vice-captain: Paras Ratnaparkhe.

TUS vs TIG Dream11 Prediction – Pondicherry T20 Tournament

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mathavan M, Akash Anand Kargave, Aravind Kothandapani, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Satish Jangir B, Kamaleeshwaran A, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Jullian Jacab, Jasvanth S, R Vijai, Santhamoorthy S.

Captain: Satish Jangir B. Vice-captain: Jullian Jacab.

