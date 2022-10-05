TUS vs TIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCA T20 2022, Match 29

KCA Tuskers (TUS) will take on KCA Tigers (TIG) in the 29th game of the KCA T20 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Wednesday (October 5). Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the TUS vs TIG Dream11 prediction, playing XIs and pitch report.

The Tigers have shown great form in the last few weeks. They have won two of their last four games, with their top order delivering consistently. They now have five wins in nine games and are third in the points table.

The Tuskers, meanwhile, have had a campaign to forget, with only two wins in nine games. They will look to end their campaign on a positive note as they have nothing to lose now.

TUS vs TIG, Match Details

The 29th match of the KCA T20 2022 between the KCA Tuskers and the KCA Tigers will be played on October 5 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha.

The game is set to commence at 09.00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TUS vs TIG, Match 29, KCA T20 2022

Date & Time: October 5, 2022; 09.00 am IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Live Streaming: Fancode

TUS vs TIG, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground is usually more helpful to batters than bowlers. With the new ball coming on to the bat well, the openers will look to take advantage of the powerplay.

Chasing should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss. The average first innings score in the last two games here is 138 runs.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by team batting first: 1

Matches won by team bowling first: 4

Average first innings score: 116

Average second innings score: 115

TUS vs TIG Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

KCA Tuskers: W-L-L-W-L

KCA Tigers: L-L-W-W-L

TUS vs TIG Probable Playing XIs

KCA Tuskers injury/team news

No injury concerns

KCA Tuskers Probable Playing XI

Rabin Krishnan, Shoun Roger, Sreehari S Nair, Varun Nayanar (wk), Vinil TS, Vinoop Manoharan, Rohan Prem (c), Mohammed Anas, Sreerag V K, Abhishek Pratap, Aditya Krishnan

KCA Tigers injury/team news

No injury concerns

KCA Tigers Probable Playing XI

Abdul Basith, Anand Krishnan, Basil Thampi, Bharath Surya, Gautham Mohan, Nikhil T, Sharafudheen, Vishnu Vinod (c&wk), Harikrishnan D, Ajith Vasudevan, J Ananthakrishnan

TUS vs TIG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Vishnu Vinod (165 runs in 5 matches, Average: 41.25)

Vinod managed only eight runs off 11 deliveries at a strike rate of 72.73 against KCA Panthers. He's expected to play well in this game in a bid to get into form.

Top Batter Pick

Abdul Basith (211 runs & 8 wickets in 9 matches, Average: 35.16)

He has been in great form and has looked stunning with both bat and ball in the competition. Basith has scored 211 runs at an average of 35.16 and taken eight wickets at an average of 19.12 in nine games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Vinoop Manoharan (74 runs & 13 wickets in 6 matches, Average: 11.61)

He's a fabulous all-rounder who has been consistent and could be a great pick in your TUS vs TIG Dream11 fantasy team. He has amassed 74 runs at a strike rate of 85.67 and has picked up 13 wickets at an average of 11.61 in seven games in the competition.

Top Bowler Pick

Harikrishnan D (11 wickets in 9 matches, Average: 16.54)

Harikrishnan is a genuine wicket-taker, picking up 11 wickets in nine games at an average of 16.54. Considering his form, he should be a top pick in your TUS vs TIG Dream11 prediction team.

TUS vs TIG match captain and vice-captain choices

Anand Krishnan

Krishnan has impressed with his batting exploits in the competition. He's the leading run scorer with 255 runs at an average of 28.33 in nine games and would be an excellent choice for captaincy in today's game.

Vishnu Vinod

He's a solid player and has also been effective behind the stumps, scoring 201 runs at an impressive average of 33.50 in seven games. He's the perfect choice for the role of vice-captaincy for today's outing.

Five must-picks with player stats for TUS vs TIG Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats Rohan Prem 148 runs in 6 games H D 11 wickets in 9 games Vinil TS Nine wickets in 5 games Mohammed Ishaque Eight wickets in 9 games Anand Krishnan 255 runs in 9 games

TUS vs TIG Match Expert Tips 29th match

Sharafudheen could be a fine addition in your fantasy team, scoring 46 runs and picking up 12 wickets at an average of 17.16. Considering the conditions on offer, he could a great multiplier pick in your TUS vs TIG Dream11 prediction team.

TUS vs TIG Dream11 Prediction Team, 29th match, Head To Head League

TUS vs TIG Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Vishnu Vinod

Batters: Shoun Roger, Anand Krishnan, Abdul Basith (vc), Mohammed Anas

All-Rounders: Vinoop Manoharan (c), Rabin Krishnan, Sharafudheen

Bowlers: Harikrishnan D, Basil Thampi, Vinil TS

TUS vs TIG Dream11 Prediction Team, 29th match, Grand League

TUS vs TIG Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Vishnu Vinod (vc)

Batters: Shoun Roger, Rohan Prem, Abdul Basith, Mohammed Anas

All-Rounders: Vinoop Manoharan, Sharafudheen (c)

Bowlers: Harikrishnan D, Basil Thampi, Vinil TS, Ajith Vasudevan

