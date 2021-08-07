TUS vs BUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2021 Match 5

Tuskers will XI take on Bulls XI in match number five of the Pondicherry T20 2021 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground on Saturday.

Both Tuskers XI and Bulls XI lost their respective opening Pondicherry T20 2021 encounters. Tuskers XI lost to Lions XI while chasing 169. Bulls XI, on the other hand, were beaten by Sharks XI as the former fell 13 runs short while chasing 144 for victory.

TUS vs BUL Probable Playing 11 Today

Tuskers XI: Yash Avinash Jadhav, K Aravind, Aleti Karthik Reddy, Fabid Ahmed (c), Ankit Agarwal, P Thamaraikannan, R Palani, Aravindaraj A, Malladi Subrahmanyam Sarma, Sanjay Kansal R, S Rohan

Bulls XI: S Karthik-II, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Jay Pandey, Mohamed Safeequddin, Gautham Srinivas, S Ashwath-II, Bhupender Chauhan, Sathya Kumar, N Vengadeshwaran, Pooviarasan Pooviarasan, Karthik B Nair

Match Details

TUS vs BUL, Match 5, Pondicherry T20 2021

Date and Time: August 7th 2021, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has been a good one to bat on. The average first-innings score at the venue after the first four Pondicherry T20 2021 games is about 160 runs. While the track has assisted the spinners a bit, the pacers have also got some movement with the new ball.

Today’s TUS vs BUL Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

S Karthik-II – The Bulls XI stumper smashed a couple of sixes during his short stay at the crease in the first Pondicherry T20 2021 game. He was consistent last season as well.

Batsmen

K Aravind – Aravind opens the batting for Tuskers XI and can score some big runs.

Mohamed Safeequddin – Safeequddin is a hard-hitting middle-order batsman, who can find the boundaries regularly.

All-rounders

S Ashwath-II – The Bulls XI all-rounder was superb in the first Pondicherry T20 2021 game. He scored 18 runs while returning with figures of 4-0-9-2 with the ball.

Fabid Ahmed – Ahmed is a highly-rated all-rounder who top-scored with 33 for Tuskers XI in their first game. He was economical with the ball as well.

Bowlers

Pooviarasan Pooviarasan - Pooviarasan could be a handy pick as he can chip in with some useful runs lower down the order while also pick up wickets regularly.

R Palani – Palani bowled just two overs in the first game and picked up one wicket for just 12 runs. He can also tonk it around with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in TUS vs BUL Dream11 prediction team

S Ashwath-II (BUL): 89 points

Pooviarasan Pooviarasan (BUL): 83 points

Karthik B Nair (BUL): 71 points

P Thamaraikannan (TUS): 70 points

Fabid Ahmed (TUS): 59 points

Important stats for TUS vs BUL Dream11 prediction team

S Ashwath-II: 18 runs & 2 wickets; SR – 120 & ER – 2.25

Pooviarasan Pooviarasan: 14 runs & 1 wicket; SR – 87 & ER – 7.00

P Thamaraikannan: 31 runs & 1 wicket; SR – 114 & ER – 12

Fabid Ahmed: 33 runs & 0 wickets; SR – 117 & ER – 5.75

TUS vs BUL Dream 11 Prediction (Pondicherry T20)

Dream11 Team 1 for Tuskers XI vs Bulls XI - Pondicherry T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Karthik-II, K Aravind, Ankit Agarwal, Mohamed Safeequddin, Fabid Ahmed, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, P Thamaraikannan, S Ashwath-II, Pooviarasan Pooviarasan, R Palani, Karthik B Nair

Captain: S Ashwath-II. Vice-captain: Fabid Ahmed

Dream11 Team 2 for Tuskers XI vs Bulls XI - Pondicherry T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Karthik-II, Yash Avinash Jadhav, K Aravind, Aleti Karthik Reddy, Mohamed Safeequddin, Fabid Ahmed, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, S Ashwath-II, N Vengadeshwaran, Pooviarasan Pooviarasan, R Palani

Captain: Vikneshwaran Marimuthu. Vice-captain: S Karthik-II

Edited by Samya Majumdar