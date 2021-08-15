TUS vs BUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2021, Match 17

Tuskers XI will take on Bulls XI in the 17th match of the Pondicherry T20 2021 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground on Sunday.

Neither of the teams have had the best of runs in the Pondicherry T20 2021 so far and are lying in the bottom half of the points table. Both Tuskers XI and Bulls XI, who have won once and lost four times, will be desperate to turn things around. While Tuskers XI have two losses each on either side of their only win, Bulls XI are currently on a three-match losing streak.

TUS vs BUL Probable Playing 11 Today

Tuskers XI: Yash Avinash Jadhav, K Aravind, P Kumar, Fabid Ahmed (c), P Thamaraikannan, Aleti Karthik Reddy, Kaladi Nagur Babu, S Venkadesan, Sharadh Kishan A, S Rohan, Aravindaraj A

Bulls XI: S Karthik-II, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (c), Gautham Srinivas, Jay Pandey, P Surendiran, Karthik B Nair, Bhupender Chauhan, Pooviarasan Pooviarasan, S Ashwath-II, N Vengadeshwaran, Sathya Kumar

Match Details

TUS vs BUL, Match 17, Pondicherry T20 2021

Date and Time: August 15th 2021, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has been a good one to bat on. After the first 16 Pondicherry T20 2021 games at the venue, the average first-innings score is around 149 runs.

Today’s TUS vs BUL Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Yash Avinash Jadhav – The Tuskers XI stumper has been in solid form with the bat in the Pondicherry T20 2021, amassing 120 runs while striking at 144.57.

Batsmen

K Aravind – The Tuskers XI opener has amassed 204 runs at an average of 40.80 and has a strike rate of 133.33.

Jay Pandey – Pandey has been one of the most consistent performers for Bulls XI, chipping in with 86 runs at a strike-rate of 103.61.

All-rounders

P Thamaraikannan – The Tuskers XI all-rounder has chipped in nicely with both the bat and ball. He has taken three wickets and scored 148 runs at a strike rate of 134.54.

S Ashwath-II – Ashwath has taken four wickets at an economy rate of 5.17. He can also be handy with the bat.

Bowlers

M Pooviarasan – Pooviarasan is leading the wicket-taking charts for Bulls XI in the Pondicherry T20 2021, scalping eight wickets at an economy of 6.93.

Aravindaraj A – Aravindaraj A has been consistent with the ball, taking seven wickets in five games so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in TUS vs BUL Dream11 Prediction Team

M Pooviarasan (BUL): 345 points

P Thamaraikannan (TUS): 332 points

K Aravind (TUS): 318 points

Yash Avinash Jadhav (TUS): 275 points

Karthik B Nair (BUL): 260 points

Important stats for TUS vs BUL Dream11 Prediction Team

K Aravind: 204 runs; SR – 133.33

Aravindaraj A: 7 wickets; ER – 7.78

M Pooviarasan: 8 wickets; ER – 6.93

Jay Pandey: 86 runs; SR – 103.61

TUS vs BUL Dream 11 Prediction (Pondicherry T20 2021)

Dream11 Team for Tuskers XI vs Bulls XI - Pondicherry T20 2021 Match 17.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yash Avinash Jadhav, K Aravind, Aleti Karthik Reddy, Jay Pandey, Fabid Ahmed, P Thamaraikannan, Bhupender Chauhan, S Ashwath-II, M Pooviarasan, Karthik B Nair, Aravindaraj A

Captain: P Thamaraikannan. Vice-captain: M Pooviarasan

Dream11 Team for Tuskers XI vs Bulls XI - Pondicherry T20 2021 Match 17.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Karthik-II, Yash Avinash Jadhav, K Aravind, Aleti Karthik Reddy, Jay Pandey, Fabid Ahmed, P Thamaraikannan, S Ashwath-II, N Vengadeshwaran, M Pooviarasan, Aravindaraj A

Captain: K Aravind. Vice-captain: Fabid Ahmed

Edited by Samya Majumdar