TUS vs LIO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2021 Match 3

Tuskers XI will take on Lions XI in match number three of the Pondicherry T20 2021 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground on Friday.

Tuskers XI had a decent run in the 2020 edition of the Pondicherry T20, winning three of their five games. Meanwhile, Lions XI, who won just one Pondicherry T20 2020 game, lost their opening fixture of the present campaign. They lost to Tigers XI as they fell 33 runs short while chasing 176.

TUS vs LIO Probable Playing 11 Today

Tuskers XI: K Aravind, N Janarthanan, Fabid Ahmed (c), Yash Avinash Jadhav (wk), K Nagur Babu, Alankrit Agarwal, Parandaman Thamaraikannan, Venkadesan S, Satyanarayana Raju, Rohan S, R Palani

Lions XI: R Ayyanar (wk), Ajith Kumar A, Shreeraj Anant Gharat, B Surendar (c), S Parameeswaran, A Kamaleeshwaran, Satish Jangir B, Kannan Vignesh, SanthaMoorthy, M Mathan, P Murugan

Match Details

TUS vs LIO, Match 3, Pondicherry T20

Date and Time: August 6th 2021, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground is a solid one to bat on. 175 and 151 were the first-innings scores on the first day of the Pondicherry T20. While there was some turn available for the spinners, the pacers also got a little movement early on with the new ball.

Today’s TUS vs LIO Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

R Ayyanar – Ayyanar had a consistent run in the 2020 edition of the Pondicherry T20. He scored 132 runs in four games last term before starting this season with a fluent 21.

Batsmen

Shreeraj Anant Gharat – The Lions XI batsman was the top-scorer in the game against Tigers XI. He scored 32 off 20 balls, including five fours.

Alankrit Agarwal – Agarwal was in decent form last season. He accumulated 114 runs at an average of 28.50 and a strike rate of 121.27.

All-rounders

Fabid Ahmed – The Tuskers XI all-rounder can be an effective option. He is able with both the bat and ball and will be a key player going forward.

Kannan Vignesh – Vignesh was superb in the 2020 edition of the Pondicherry T20, picking up nine wickets from five games. He took 1/21 in the first match of the season.

Bowlers

Satish Jangir B – Jangir was magnificent in the first game for Lions XI. He picked up three wickets and also scored 29 runs. Last season, he took five wickets.

Venkadesan S - Venkadesan will be the premier bowler for the Tuskers. He can bowl economical spells and can pick up wickets at regular intervals.

Top 5 best players to pick in TUS vs LIO Dream11 prediction team

Satish Jangir B (LIO) - 142 points

R Ayyanar (LIO) - 29 points

Kannan Vignesh (LIO) - 43 points

Fabid Ahmed (TUS) - N/A

Alankrit Agarwal (TUS) - N/A

Important stats for TUS vs LIO Dream11 prediction team

Satish Jangir B: Three wickets & 29 runs from one game (vs Tigers XI)

Shreeraj Anant Gharat: 32 runs from one game (vs Tigers XI)

Alankrit Agarwal: 114 from five games (in 2020)

Venkadesan S: Three wickets (in 2020)

TUS vs LIO Dream 11 Prediction (Pondicherry T20)

Dream11 Team 1 for Tuskers XI vs Lions XI - Pondicherry T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Ayyanar, N Janarthanan, B Surendar, Alankrit Agarwal, Shreeraj Anant Gharat, Fabid Ahmed, Kannan Vignesh, Parandaman Thamaraikannan, Venkadesan S, Satish Jangir B, Santhamoorthy

Captain: Satish Jangir B. Vice-captain: Fabid Ahmed

Dream11 Team 2 for Tuskers XI vs Lions XI - Pondicherry T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Ayyanar, Yash Avinash Jadhav, K Aravind, Alankrit Agarwal, Shreeraj Anant Gharat, Fabid Ahmed, Kannan Vignesh, S Parameeswaran, R Palani, Satish Jangir B, Santhamoorthy

Captain: Kannan Vignesh. Vice-captain: Alankrit Agarwal

