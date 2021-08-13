TUS vs PAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2021, Match 14

Tuskers XI will take on Panthers XI in match number 14 of the Pondicherry T20 2021 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Friday.

Tuskers XI haven't had a great start to their Pondicherry T20 2021 campaign. They have just one win from four games, having lost thrice. Panthers XI, on the other hand, have been dominant in the Pondicherry T20 2021. They have won all three of their games so far and are sitting pretty at the top of the points table.

TUS vs PAN Probable Playing 11 Today

Tuskers XI: Yash Avinash Jadhav, K Aravind, Fabid Ahmed, P Kumar, Ankit Agarwal, P Thamaraikannan (c), R Palani, Aleti Karthik Reddy, Aravindaraj A, S Venkadesan, S Rohan

Panthers XI: Priyam Ashish, Damodaran Rohit, Ameer Zeeshan N (c), George Samuel A, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Iqlas Naha, S Santhosh Kumaran, Ashith Rajiv, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Abin Mathew M

Match Details

TUS vs PAN, Match 14, Pondicherry T20 2021

Date and Time: August 13th 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground is a good one to bat on. The average first-innings score at the venue after 11 Pondicherry T20 2021 matches is around 148 runs. While there is some turn available for the spinners, the pacers could get the new ball to move around a bit.

Today’s TUS vs PAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Yash Avinash Jadhav – The Tuskers XI wicket-keeper has been in good touch with the bat, accumulating 115 runs at a strike rate of 151.31.

Batsmen

K Aravind – Aravind is leading the Pondicherry T20 2021's run-scoring charts, having amassed 153 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 142.99.

Ameer Zeeshan N – The Panthers XI skipper seems to be in good form with the bat. He has scored 90 runs in three innings and has a strike rate of 111.11.

All-rounders

P Thamaraikannan – The 28-year-old seam-bowling all-rounder has chipped in nicely with both the bat and ball in the Pondicherry T20 2021. He has scored 113 runs at a strike rate of 132.94 while also taking three wickets.

Sidak Gurvinder Singh – Singh is yet to make an impact with the bat, but he has been excellent on the bowling front, taking four wickets at an economy rate of 4.30.

Bowlers

Bharat Bhushan Sharma – The Panthers XI bowler has been in top form, taking six wickets in three Pondicherry T20 2021 games.

Aravindaraj A – Aravindaraj is the Tuskers XI's leading wicket-taker, managing six scalps from four games so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in TUS vs PAN Dream11 prediction team

Yash Avinash Jadhav (TUS): 266 points

P Thamaraikannan (TUS): 260 points

K Aravind (TUS): 247 points

Bharat Bhushan Sharma (PAN): 199 points

Iqlas Naha (PAN): 177 points

Important stats for TUS vs PAN Dream11 prediction team

Bharat Bhushan Sharma: 6 wickets; ER – 6.50

Ameer Zeeshan N: 90 runs; SR – 111.11

P Thamaraikannan: 113 runs & 3 wickets; SR – 132.94 & ER – 9.36

K Aravind: 153 runs; SR – 142.99

TUS vs PAN Dream 11 Prediction (Pondicherry T20 2021)

Dream11 Team for Tuskers XI vs Panthers XI - Pondicherry T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yash Avinash Jadhav, K Aravind, Ameer Zeeshan N, Priyam Ashish, Fabid Ahmed, Iqlas Naha, P Thamaraikannan, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Abin Mathew M, Aravindaraj A

Captain: P Thamaraikannan. Vice-captain: Sidak Gurvinder Singh

Dream11 Team 2 for Tuskers XI vs Panthers XI - Pondicherry T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yash Avinash Jadhav, K Aravind, Ameer Zeeshan N, Aleti Karthik Reddy, Iqlas Naha, P Thamaraikannan, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Damodaran Rohit, R Palani, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Aravindaraj A

Captain: Yash Avinash Jadhav. Vice-captain: Bharat Bhushan Sharma

Edited by Samya Majumdar