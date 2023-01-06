TVH vs BAW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10 2022, Qualifier 2

The 2nd Qualifier match of the Nature Isle T10 2022 will see The Valley Hikers (TVH) squaring off against the Barana Aute Warriors (BAW) at Windsor Park in Roseau on Saturday, January 7.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TVH vs BAW Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Valley Hikers have won five of their last eleven matches. The Barana Aute Warriors, on the other hand, have won six of their last eleven matches.

The Valley Hikers will give it their all to win the match, but the Barana Aute Warriors are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TVH vs BAW Match Details

The 2nd Qualifier match of the Nature Isle T10 2022 will be played on January 7 at Windsor Park in Roseau. The game is set to take place at 12:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TVH vs BAW, Match Qualifier 2

Date and Time: 7 January 2022, 12:00 am IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Roseau

Pitch Report

The pitch at Windsor Park in Roseau is good for batting. Players with explosive abilities will be able to make the best use of short boundaries. The last match played on this pitch was between Sari Sari Sunrisers and Barana Aute Warriors, where a total of 190 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

TVH vs BAW Form Guide

TVH - Won 5 of their last 11 matches

BAW - Won 6 of their last 11 matches

TVH vs BAW Probable Playing XI

TVH Playing XI

No injury updates.

Kevin James, Kyle Cabey, Gidron Pope, Delaney Alexander, Brian Joseph, Sherlon George (wk), Odiamar Honore, Jamie James, Kyron Phillip, Alex Antoine, Rick James.

BAW Playing XI

No injury updates

Jervin Benjamin (c & wk), Mervin Matthew, Kurtney Anselm, Junior Henry, Johnnel Eugene, Delroy Liverpool, Jelani Joseph, Gilon Tyson, Alvinison Jolly, Erwin Burton, Fabien Benjamin.

TVH vs BAW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Benjamin

J Benjamin is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S George is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

G Pope

G Pope and J Eugene are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. B Joseph played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

G Tyson

K Anselm and G Tyson are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. D Alexander is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

J James

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Joseph and J James. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Jolly is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TVH vs BAW match captain and vice-captain choices

G Pope

G Pope will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. Pope has earned 883 points in the last ten matches.

B Joseph

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make B Joseph as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 558 points in the last ten matches.

5 Must-Picks for TVH vs BAW, Match Qualifier 2

J Eugene

B Joseph

G Pope

G Tyson

J Joseph

The Valley Hikers vs Barana Aute Warriors Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

The Valley Hikers vs Barana Aute Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Benjamin, S George.

Batters: G Pope, B Joseph, K Cabey, J Eugene.

All-rounders: G Tyson, K Anselm.

Bowlers: A Jolly, J Joseph, J James.

The Valley Hikers vs Barana Aute Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Benjamin.

Batters: G Pope, B Joseph, K Cabey, J Eugene, J Henry.

All-rounders: G Tyson, K Anselm.

Bowlers: A Jolly, J Joseph, J James.

