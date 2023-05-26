TVH vs TGS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Nature Isle T10 match – May 26, 2023

The Valley Hikers (TVH) are set to take on the Titou Gorge Splashers (TGS) in the third match of the 2023 Nature Isle T10 league. The Windsor Park in Roseau will take place on Friday, May 26, starting at 9.30 pm IST.

Both teams are even-stevens at the moment and would be raring to have a go at each other in their very first game of the season.

The last time when the two teams met, the Titou Gorge Splashers defeated The Valley Hikers by a whopping margin of nine wickets.

As we look ahead in anticipation, here is our recommended pick for the top 3 players whom you can choose as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming TVH vs TGS Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Junior Jervier (TVH) - 6.5 credits

Junior Jervier is a young promising talent from Dominica who has turned a few heads in his relatively short T10 career.

Jervier has scored 117 runs in 14 innings at a breathtaking strike rate of 166.6. He has four 20+ and one 30+ scores with 12 fours and 17 sixes to his name.

Jervier has shown a great deal of promise at the start of his career and has a bright future ahead of him. He is one of our top candidates that you should consider featuring in your TVH vs TGS Dream11 prediction team as a captain or a vice-captain.

#2 Jerlani Robinson (TGS) - 8.5 credits

The 29-year-old Jerlani Robinson has amassed 777 runs in 31 innings at a very healthy average of 31.08. Besides, his strike rate is also pretty impressive, hovering over the 150-mark with 130 fours and 66 sixes to his name.

With so many runs under his kitty, he is one of the top contenders for your TVH vs TGS Dream11 prediction captain or vice-captain for your team.

#1 Keron Cottoy (TGS) - 9 credits

Keron Cottoy is a phenomenal all-rounder who can dazzle the opposition with the bat and the ball on any given day.

As far as his batting is concerned, Cotty has a breathtaking strike rate of 147.4 and has clobbered 127 runs in 10 innings. He has impressive bowling figures too, averaging 20.83 whilst striking at just 13.

Considering his all-round exploits, Cottoy should definitely feature as the number 1 captain or vice-captain in your TVH vs TGS Dream11 prediction match.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's TVH vs TGS Dream11 contest? Junior Jervier Keron Cottoy 1 votes