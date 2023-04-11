TVR vs IDK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for NSK Trophy State T20 Championship, Match 28

DCA Trivandrum (TVR) will be taking on DCA Idukki (IDK) in the 38th match of the NSK Trophy State T20 Championship at the St. Xavier's College Ground in Thumba on Tuesday, April 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the TVR vs IDK Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Both DCA Trivandrum and DCA Idukki have played two matches each. While Trivandrum have won and lost one game apiece, Idukki have won both their games.

TVR vs IDK Match Details, NSK Trophy State T20 Championship

The 28th match of the NSK Trophy State T20 Championship will be played on April 11 at the St. Xavier's College Ground in Thumba. The match is set to take place at 1:40 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TVR vs IDK, NSK Trophy State T20 Championship, Match 28

Date and Time: 11th April 2023, 1:40 PM IST

Venue: St. Xavier's College Ground, Thumba

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

TVR vs IDK Pitch Report

The track at the St. Xavier's College Ground has been balanced, providing support to both bowlers and batters.

Last 5 matches (NSK Trophy State T20 Championship)

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 132.67

Average second-innings score: 125.33

TVR vs IDK Form Guide (NSK Trophy State T20 Championship)

DCA Trivandrum: L-W

DCA Idukki: W-W

TVR vs IDK probable playing 11s for today’s match

DCA Trivandrum Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

DCA Trivandrum Probable Playing 11

Rahul Chandran, Abhishek Pratap, Rohan Nair, Abhishek Mohan, Fazil Fanoos (C), Shoun Roger, Krishna Devan, Bharath Soorya M (wk), Abi Biju, Vaisakh Chandran, JS Anuraj.

DCA Idukki Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

DCA Idukki Probable Playing 11

M Sebastin, Sanju Sanjeev, Vishnu N Babu (C), Albin Alias, Akhil Scaria, Gokul N-Prakash, Alan Thomas, Gowtham Mohan, Anand Joseph, Anand Suresh (wk), Vishnu Viswam.

TVR vs IDK Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

AK Arjun

AK Arjun will be hoping to put in a good performance today. He has scored only four runs in two games and will be looking to play a big knock this time around.

Top Batter pick

S Sanjeev (2 matches, 73 runs, Strike Rate: 155.32)

S Sanjeev has batted has smacked 73 runs at an average of 73 and a terrific strike rate of 155.32.

Top All-rounder pick

Ananthakrishnan J (2 matches, 13 runs and 4 wickets)

Ananthakrishnan J is an influential all-rounder who has picked up four wickets so far at an economy rate of 5.17. He has also scored 13 runs.

Top Bowler pick

F Albert (2 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.43)

F Albert is the highest wicket-taker for his side in the NSK Trophy State T20 Championship with four wickets in two games at an economy rate of 6.43.

TVR vs IDK match captain and vice-captain choices

A Scaria

A Scaria has scored 27 runs so far and is the joint-highest wicket-taker with four wickets at an economy rate of 6.57. He should definitely be the captaincy choice of your TVR vs IDK Dream11 fantasy team.

B Narayanan

B Narayanan has picked up three wickets in two games at an exceptional economy rate of 4.13.

5 Must-picks with player stats for TVR vs IDK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points A Scaria 27 runs and 4 wickets 196 points Ananthakrishnan J 13 runs and 4 wickets 141 points B Narayanan 3 wickets 141 points S Sanjeev 73 runs 127 points F Albert 4 wickets 122 points

TVR vs IDK match expert tips

A Scaria has been extremely consistent with his performances and should definitely feature in your TVR vs IDK fantasy teams.

TVR vs IDK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 28, Head to Head League

TVR vs IDK Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 28, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: A K Arjun, A Suresh

Batters: S Sanjeev, A J Nair, A Alias

All-rounders: A Scaria (c), Ananthakrishnan J, M Sebastin

Bowlers: B Narayanan (vc), F Albert, F Fanoos

TVR vs IDK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 28, Grand League

TVR vs IDK Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 28, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: A K Arjun, A Suresh

Batters: S Sanjeev (vc), A J Nair, A Alias, K Prasad

All-rounders: A Scaria, Ananthakrishnan (c) J, A Joseph

Bowlers: B Narayanan, F Albert

